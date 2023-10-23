Modere Appoints Guy Thier as Chief Information Officer

Bringing Over 25 Years of Expertise in Advancing IT and Digital Marketing Capabilities for Consumer Health and Wellness Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modere (or the “Company”), a global, clean lifestyle, health & wellness brand of household, and beauty & personal care products, today announced the appointment of Guy Thier as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective October 30, 2023, to further enhance the Company’s e-commerce and digital transaction platforms.





Mr. Thier boasts an impressive career spanning more than 25 years in IT and digital marketing within the consumer health and wellness sector. His track record is defined by his ability to construct information technology and social marketing strategies to support business growth. Notably, Mr. Their most recently served as Chief Information Officer and interim Global Chief Marketing Officer at Cutera, a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, where he built the IT team that underpinned the company’s consumer-focused growth strategy. Prior to Cutera, Mr. Thier held the positions of Chief Information Officer and subsequently added Chief Digital Officer and Chief Operations Officer responsibilities at both Arbonne International, a global leader in personal care, nutrition, beauty and wellness products, and Bally Total Fitness. He played a particularly key role at Arbonne in building a state-of-the-art global e-commerce website as well as robust backend, leading to increased revenue and organizational growth. He holds a B.A. in computer science from Lewis University and an executive MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I am thrilled to join Modere as CIO to continue enhancing its e-commerce and digital capabilities to drive growth,” Mr. Thier said. “At the forefront of providing clean and effective health and wellness products and with many compelling opportunities ahead, Modere is well-positioned to grow its global community, deliver an even better omnichannel experience for customers and take the business to the next level.”

About Modere

Modere (www.modere.com) is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s branded, award-winning portfolio of science-backed clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are clinically validated, US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate, and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds. This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy.

Modere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (“ZCG”) (www.zcg.com), a leading private markets asset manager.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions in capital and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $7B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 400 talented professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

Contacts

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson



212-355-4449