MOD Pizza Serving Up Pride This Year, Brings Back Its Limited-Edition “Pride Cake”

Customer Favorite Dessert Supports the It Gets Better Project, a Youth LGBTQ+ Non-profit Organization

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, today announced the return of its limited-edition Pride Cake just in time for Pride Month. Launching June 5 in all MOD locations across the U.S. and Canada, the delicious vanilla cake features a cream filling, is covered in a vanilla frosting and topped with rainbow sprinkles. This year, MOD’s Pride Cake will support the It Gets Better Project, a global non-profit organization with a mission to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth. MOD will donate a portion of sales of each Pride Cake to the organization with a guaranteed donation of $50,000.​





The It Gets Better Project reaches millions of young people each year through inspiring media programming, educational resources, international affiliates in 19 countries, and access to an arsenal of community-based service providers. In 2010, LGBTQ+ people and their allies all over the world uttered three words that would give rise to a global movement — it gets better. A wildly successful social media campaign was born, with more than 70,000 people sharing their stories to provide hope and encouragement to young LGBTQ+ people.

“With the return of our Pride Cake, we’re celebrating diversity, inclusivity and the power of community,” said Ally Svenson, MOD co-founder and protector of the purpose. “We are proud to support the It Gets Better Project, and our shared belief in the importance of storytelling, and how it can connect and inspire us all. We hope our sweet and tasty Pride Cake acts as a reminder that all people should be celebrated for being their authentic self.”

MOD Squads from around the country will be sharing their stories of what Pride means to them on MOD’s Instagram page throughout the month of June.

The Pride Cake (priced from $3.39-$3.89 in the U.S., varies by location and $4.67 – $5.09 in Canada), is available June 5 through July 30, 2023, or while supplies last, at all 540+ MOD Pizza locations system-wide*.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 540 stores system-wide* across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

ABOUT IT GETS BETTER PROJECT

The It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube’s history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 19 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on all social platforms @itgetsbetter.

**The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations. The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

