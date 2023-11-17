Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Tops AppsFlyer’s 16th Performance Index

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobvista’s programmatic advertising subsidiary, Mintegral, has achieved top rankings in AppsFlyer’s 16th Performance Index, establishing itself as a leading mobile ad network. The Index, a pivotal industry benchmark, evaluates platforms based on traffic quality and volume, covering Android and iOS across gaming and non-gaming categories.









Mintegral’s Performance Overview

All Categories Index:

Android: 3rd in Global Volume Rankings, trailing only behind Google Ads and Meta. 5th in Global Power Rankings.

iOS: Significant reach in iOS, reaching 5th in Global Volume Rankings.



Gaming Index:

Overall: 2nd in Volume Rankings for both iOS and Android.

iOS: Dominated much of hyper-casual games. 9th in Global Power Rankings.

Android: 6th in Global Power Rankings. Top 2 in Power Rankings for casual games. Top 4 in SLGs across various regions.



Non-Gaming Index, Utility Group:

iOS: 6th in North American Power Rankings. 7th in North American Volume Rankings.

Android: 6th in Global Power Rankings. 4th in Volume Rankings. Top 6 in Volume Rankings across various regions.



Contributing Factors

Mintegral’s Target ROAS bidding feature has enabled advertisers to acquire users at greater scale and quality while maintaining return on ad spend and improving performance efficiently.

Furthermore, Mobvista’s Q3 2023 financial report shows a substantial 25.9% increase in revenue and a 34.8% rise in profit year-over-year, indicating the strong impact of these enhancements on the company’s growth and market position.

Shift to ROI-Focused Ad Spending

AppsFlyer noted a shift in advertising budget allocation, with a 20% year-over-year reduction in ad spend for app activations, marking a transition from growth to profitability. Advertisers are now focusing on strategic spending to improve ROI. Traffic on the Open Internet, underutilized despite consumers spending more time there compared to major media, offers a more cost-effective option. Platforms like Mintegral, with their less competitive and cost-efficient traffic, present an attractive option for developers’ advertising budgets.

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading mobile technology company providing a complete suite of advertising and analytics tools for app developers and marketers seeking global growth. With our range of tailored solutions, such as user acquisition, monetization, analytics, creative automation, and cross-channel media buying, Mobvista enables developers to maximize their potential.

