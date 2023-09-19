Mobvista Marks World Cleanup Day with an Interactive Mobile Ad Campaign Championing Environmental Awareness

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobvista (01860. HK), a global leader in marketing and advertising technology, launches an interactive mobile ad campaign, “Recycle Hero,” in alignment with World Cleanup Day 2023. Crafted by Mobvista’s in-house creative studio, Mindworks, and showcased through its programmatic platform, Mintegral, the campaign emphasizes environmental stewardship through a playable ad experience.





The campaign revolves around a 15-second playable game ad that empowers users to participate actively in the mission of cleaning up rubbish. With the theme of environmental protection, this ad aims to engage and educate users while promoting the importance of cleanliness.

Within just three days, “Recycle Hero” resonated globally, reaching and captivating over 2,400,000 individuals across more than 20 countries in North America and Europe, including the United States, Canada, the UK, and Germany.

World Cleanup Day is a global event dedicated to cleaning the environment and raising awareness about the importance of keeping our surroundings clean. Mobvista’s campaign aligns perfectly with the spirit of this day, demonstrating the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

“We believe that small actions can lead to significant change,” said Cassie Cheng, Head of Marketing at Mobvista. “Our interactive mobile ad campaign is a testament to our dedication to environmental responsibility. We aim to engage and inspire people worldwide to impact our planet positively.”

At Mobvista, we plan to continue utilizing our technology for transformative change. These platforms transform screen interactions into moments of genuine awareness about environmental and sustainable challenges. Our emphasis isn’t merely on user engagement; it’s about guiding them toward actionable and planet-friendly decisions. With our Sustainable Development Goals as foundational guiding principles, we are poised to amplify our ESG goals through technological innovations, rallying our global audience to join us in this sustainable journey.

To learn more about Mobvista’s commitment and to demo ‘Recycle Hero,’ visit https://www.mobvista.com/en/cares.

About Mobvista

Mobvista (1860.HK) is a leading mobile technology company providing a complete suite of advertising and analytics tools for app developers and marketers seeking global growth. Providing a range of tailored solutions, such as user acquisition, monetization, analytics, creative automation, and cross-channel media buying, Mobvista enables developers to maximize their potential.

Contacts

Media: marketing@mobvista.com