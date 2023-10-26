Mobil 1™ and Steer Join Forces to Transform Automotive Service and Repair Experience

Collaboration to deliver a best-in-class communications platform to auto repair shops nationwide while improving the auto care experience for customers

SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobil 1™, the world’s leading brand of synthetic motor oil, has announced a long-term agreement with Steer, an automated marketing and communications platform, to improve the auto repair experience for shop owners and customers nationwide. Through this partnership, the Mobil 1 and Steer teams will combine the power of their products, brands and people to improve the overall consumer and workshop experience.









Mobil 1 will leverage the Steer platform to help auto repair shops automate their customer marketing and communications, so shops can focus on what they do best – fixing cars. Historically, shops have lacked easy-to-use technology to attract and retain customers. The Steer platform addresses this need, helping shops provide their customers with more transparency into the repair process and improve their customer communications. The advanced data analytics combined with a simple interface enables shops to easily manage appointments, promote their services, and run targeted marketing campaigns. In return, their customers benefit from online booking, service updates and the ability to monitor repair status.

“ At Steer, our mission is to improve the repair experience for shops and vehicle owners alike. Our collaboration with Mobil 1 is a significant step towards realizing this vision,” explained Parker Swift, CEO and Founder of Steer. “ Together, we are committed to bringing Steer’s innovative solutions to every shop, large or small, across the nation. This relationship not only promises to equip shops with better tools to grow their business but also provides a transformative experience for every customer, redefining the way we think about service and repair.”

This announcement comes at an important moment for the Mobil 1 brand. In 2024, it celebrates 50 years of technology leadership that has now transitioned nearly the entire market from conventional to high performance synthetic motor oils with longer engine life and more fuel efficiency. The relationship with Steer showcases how the Mobil 1 team plans to usher in the next wave of technology in automotive service.

“ Steer has the leading shop marketing software, and we are excited to work together to create a modern automotive service experience,” shared Bryce Huschka, North America Consumer Marketing & Growth Manager on behalf of Mobil 1. “ Most people dread taking their cars in for service, even just for an oil change. They want a shop they can trust so they can get back on the road and enjoy driving. With Steer, we will help people find the best shops and communicate with them in the ways we have all come to expect in other areas of our lives.”

As part of its agreement, the Mobil 1 team will work with Steer to deliver new quick-lube and fluid service communications and to increase consumer engagement, knowledge, and usage of Mobil 1 products. To celebrate the launch of this strategic relationship, shops that are already customers of both brands or become customers of both Steer and Mobil 1 products through an authorized distributor will be eligible for exclusive pricing and rebate offers. Over time, additional incentives and functionality will be rolled out for shared customers as well as the broader Steer user base.

“ By pairing Steer’s seamless communication tools with Mobil 1’s exceptional motor oils, our customers not only receive top-notch service but also experience the long-lasting benefits of high-quality engine protection,” said Matt Oldenburg, Director of Operations at Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers “ It’s a winning combination that keeps our shop and our customers driving with confidence.”

Auto repair shops interested in learning more about Steer and how it can improve their marketing and communications should visit the Steer website at steercrm.com. Shops interested in learning more about Mobil 1 products and services should visit poweredbymobil.com. Finally, shops that are already customers of both brands should contact their Steer Customer Success representative to learn more about the exclusive launch offer.

About Mobil 1™

For nearly 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join us. For the love of driving.

About Steer

Steer is an automated retention marketing and communications platform for auto repair shops. Steer’s platform helps shops automate their customer marketing and communications, so they can focus on what they do best: fixing cars. Steer provides shops with a full suite of tools, including personalized messaging campaigns, automated appointment reminders, and customer reviews. Steer is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit steercrm.com.

