MNTN Named One of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MNTN, the Hardest Working Software in Television™ and trailblazer in streaming TV advertising, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, which honors technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries, from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data.





This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years.

MNTN has successfully democratized TV advertising through its self-serve ad platform, enabling brands of any size to easily buy, target, and measure TV advertising campaigns across 150+ leading streaming networks. By removing the traditional operational, technical, and financial hurdles to TV advertising, MNTN and its suite of offerings — which include the innovative creative access model Creative-as-a-Subscription™ (CaaS) via QuickFrame and Maximum Effort — allow brands to generate precise and measurable results with TV as easily as they do with search and social.

By introducing Performance TV as a whole new category, MNTN has opened the door for a significant number of new advertisers to connect with customers. Case in point: over 66% of MNTN’s current customers are first-time TV advertisers.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech. At MNTN, we’ve been relentless in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in advertising.” says Mark Douglas, CEO and President of MNTN “This accolade is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation, and we stand by the belief that technology should not only shape the future but also create tangible impact.”

“The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner — it’s a look around the corner after that,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world’s most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality.”

