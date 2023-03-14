MNTN Announces Three Tech Veterans as Part of Strategic Board Development and Expansion

MNTN Adds Hadi Partovi, Grant Ries, and Joe B. Johnson to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MNTN, the hardest working software in TV, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Performance TV advertising, announced today that Hadi Partovi, Grant Ries, and Joe B. Johnson have joined its Board of Directors.





Brands are flocking to Connected TV and demanding more data driven metrics tied to ad spend. MNTN is leading the category with Performance TV by providing advertisers a self-serve platform to buy premium CTV inventory and measure performance in real time.

Mark Douglas, CEO of MNTN commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Hadi, Grant, and Joe to the MNTN Board of Directors. Their decades of experience at the intersection of technology, marketing, and finance will add value as we continue to navigate and lead the future of Performance TV advertising.”

Hadi Partovi – Hadi Partovi is a tech entrepreneur and investor. He’s been an early advisor to many tech companies including Facebook and Dropbox. His angel investments include Airbnb, SpaceX, and others. He previously ran the MSN portal business for Microsoft, with responsibility for a $1B advertising business. Partovi is also the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Code.org, which seeks to ensure all students have a chance to study computer science in schools, to address the issue of underrepresentation in the technology field. Code.org’s annual Hour of Code campaign has engaged more than 15% of all students world-wide. Code.org is supported by Microsoft, Amazon, Google and many others.

Grant Ries – Grant Ries is CEO and co-owner of Deep Sync, a leading marketing data and technology company. Ries also serves as an advisor to multiple technology companies, including Liveramp “NYSE: RAMP” where he served on the executive leadership team and held an number of executive roles from 2018-2022, including CEO of LiverampB2B, EVP Emerging Markets, Data, Marketplace and Emerging TV. In 2018, Grant joined Liveramp through the successful acquisition of Pacific Data Partners (“PDP”), a leading B2B data marketplace he co-founded and self funded, in 2016. PDP was a leading B2B data marketplace for digital advertisers and integrated into CRM, marketing automation, traditional and digital marketing, analytics and proprietary platforms. Ries was co-founder of BlueKai, which was acquired by Oracle. Ries has been an operator, advisor, board member and investor in the technology sector, with a focus on data and SaaS, for over 20 years.

Joe B. Johnson – Joe B. Johnson spent 37 years in the accounting profession until his retirement in 2021. Joe was an audit partner for 28 years. He served both public and private companies in various industries, including technology, life sciences, restaurants, healthcare and financial services. Johnson sat on the Board of Directors for BDO USA, LLP for six years and was on the Partner Matters Committee and Ethics Committee. He also served on BDO’s Women’s Initiative Committee, Cybersecurity Committee and was a co-founder of BDO’s Conscience Capitalism Institute.

After acquiring Ryan Reynolds’ creative hot shop Maximum Effort and QuickFrame, MNTN has continued to innovate the traditional TV buying and creative process. The company’s investors include BlackRock, Fidelity, Baroda Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Mercato Partners, Qualcomm, and Rincon Venture Partners.

