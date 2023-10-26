MiX Telematics Sets Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call for November 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. SAST

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MiX Telematics Limited (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) (“MiX Telematics” or the “Company”), a global SaaS leader of connected fleet management solutions, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and 3:00 p.m. South African time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended September 30, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.





MiX Telematics management will host the conference call and simultaneous webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023



Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and 3:00 p.m. South African time



U.S. dial-in: 1-877-300-8521



International dial-in: 1-412-317-6026



South Africa dial-in: 0800-999-739



Conference ID: 10183846

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.mixtelematics.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921



International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671



Replay ID: 10183846

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over 1,042,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet value-added resellers worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

