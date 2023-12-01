MiVoice Business Secures 2023 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

Mitel’s complete communications, collaboration, and customer experience solution recognized for delivering excellence and quality.

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel, a global leader in business communications, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named MiVoice Business as a recipient of the 2023 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.









Trusted by companies worldwide, MiVoice Business is a powerful unified communications (UC) platform that provides organizations of any size with a complete communications, collaboration, and customer experience solution. MiVoice Business offers a broad set of features and seamless integrations with popular enterprise applications to simplify day-to-day tasks and improve the employee experience. Organizations can take advantage of various deployment options, and the entire solution can be purchased with traditional CapEx perpetual licenses or an OpEx subscription model.

“We are delighted to receive this industry recognition for MiVoice Business,” said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice president of product management at Mitel. “MiVoice Business is a versatile communication solution that showcases Mitel’s dedication to providing organizations with deployment flexibility and commercial choice. It allows employees to stay connected with colleagues and clients on any device, from anywhere and can be deployed in the private/public cloud or on-premises using the customer’s or a partner’s infrastructure. It truly is designed for the demands of today’s modern workplace.”

“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with Mitel’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO at TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Mitel.”

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mitel.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

Contacts

Mitel:



Mitel Public Relations



Email: [email protected]

TMC:



Michelle Connolly



Senior Marketing Manager



203-852-6800, ext. 170



[email protected]