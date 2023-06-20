Mitz Banarjee Joins Mamenta as Investor and Board Advisor

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mamenta, a leader in the global ecommerce space, today announced the addition of Mitz Banarjee as an investor and board advisor. With over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Banarjee brings a wealth of knowledge in people management, performance optimization, product innovation, and strategic planning for SaaS and technology companies.

“We’re delighted to welcome Mitz Banarjee on board,” said Chad Epling, CEO of Mamenta. “Mitz shares our vision for the company and brings valuable insights from the SaaS, marketing, and partnership sectors. His energetic approach, consistent optimism, and commitment to customer satisfaction are assets we truly appreciate.”

Banarjee’s proven track record in the industry spans over two decades. He is respected for his ability to positively influence company culture, inspire potential, and create a lasting impact. His expertise in operations, data, and business networking will undoubtedly support Mamenta’s future growth.

“I am excited to join the Mamenta team as an investor and board advisor, and am looking forward to contributing to their continued success,” said Banarjee. “Mamenta has an impressive track record in the ecommerce space, and I believe we have a great opportunity to create something truly special. I’m eager to bring my experience and energy to support their growth.”

“Banarjee’s involvement in Mamenta extends beyond capital,” Epling stated. “Having him as a key player on our team, particularly as Mamenta experiences accelerated expansion in the SaaS market, offers immense value. His deep understanding of our objectives and a proven track record in scaling companies will be an invaluable resource as we enhance our operational strategies and persistently pursue growth.”

With Banarjee’s backing and advisement, Mamenta is well-positioned to continue its innovative approach and leadership in the global ecommerce market.

About Mamenta

Mamenta makes it easy for brands to drive revenue through new global channels. Brands need to be in multiple marketplaces around the world. Each marketplace has unique attributes and incredibly complex logistics that require significant integration and investment. The cloud-based Mamenta Global Trade Platform empowers our clients to launch and manage their marketplace presence on more than 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, and is supported by 75+ distribution centers. Mamenta unifies global data flows and management of Catalog, Inventory, Orders, Price, Shipping, and Messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Mamenta is trusted by brands including Harman International, Nestle, NordVPN and many others. Headquartered in Colorado, Mamenta additionally has global offices in India and Japan. For more information, visit www.mamenta.com.

