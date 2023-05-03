Mitel’s New IP Phone Series Receives 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

Mitel 6900w Series IP Phones Honored for Exceptional Innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel, a global leader in business communications, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person, and online, has named its 6900w IP Phone series as a 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

Mitel’s new 6900w series is a powerful set of state-of-the-art desktop IP devices designed for mobility in today’s modern workplace. It provides many advanced built-in features for all customer deployment sizes, including patented first-of-its-kind PCLink technology that enables seamless communication by turning the phone into a high-quality audio device for PC-based video collaboration.

“Mitel is dedicated to providing world-class communications solutions that provide organizations with flexibility and choice, so we are thrilled our 6900w IP phone series has received this industry recognition,” said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice president of product management at Mitel. “These next-generation desktop IP devices are designed to deliver a seamless communications experience that drives collaboration in today’s modern business environment by allowing users to effectively manage two necessary but independent communications modes: traditional phone calls and PC-based collaboration. Whether at home or in the office, the 6900w IP phone series is tailored to meet all business needs in today’s modern world.”

“It gives me great pleasure to honor Mitel as a 2023 recipient of TMC’s Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, the 6900w IP Phone series,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Mitel in their groundbreaking work on the 6900w series.”

Winners of the 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

