Mitel Closes on Transaction with Atos to Acquire Unify

Combined company becomes #2 globally in enterprise UC with sights set on continued growth

Strengthens regional leadership with the #1 position in EMEA for both enterprise UC & DECT, plus secures the leading spot for UC, DECT or both in more than 20 countries

Combined customer base of more than 75M users in over 100 countries

Expands go-to-market presence to include more than 5,500 resellers, service providers, technology partners, and strategic alliance partners

Combined communications and collaboration portfolio extends ability to deliver choice and flexibility for more customers in more regions, verticals, and size segments

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced it has closed on its previously published plans to acquire Unify, the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) and Communication and Collaboration Services businesses (CCS) of the Atos group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.









The transaction cements the combined company as a global powerhouse in the unified communications (UC) space with a number two position in global market share for enterprise UC and increases regional leadership with a number one position in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and more than 10 individual countries. Mitel also extends its position as the global market leader in multi-cell Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT), in addition to securing the market leading position for DECT in EMEA, Latin America, and 19 countries.

Together with Unify, Mitel now has a combined customer base of more than 75M users in over 100 countries and an expanded community of more than 5,500 resellers, service providers, technology, and strategic alliance partners poised to help even more organizations modernize and adapt their communications capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today’s workplace.

Tarun Loomba, president and chief executive officer of Mitel, will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Marcus Hänsel, Chief Executive Officer of Unify, has been appointed Chief Sales Officer and will lead Mitel’s sales and services functions globally. Mitel’s additional executive team members will continue in their respective roles with Unify executives from product, operations, marketing, IT, finance and more bringing their expertise to Mitel’s senior leadership team. Together, the company now has more than 5,000 employees worldwide, strengthening its ability to serve customers and partners and establishing a deep bench of talent to accelerate innovation in the UC space.

“This is a transformative milestone for the Mitel and Unify teams and for the broader communication and collaboration industry,” said Mitel president and CEO Tarun Loomba. “Unify brings a strong geographic footprint, rich portfolio, deep enterprise expertise, and talented team that perfectly complement Mitel’s strengths. I am truly excited about the future we will build together and the critical communications innovation we will deliver for our customers, partners, and employees.”

Combined portfolio strengths increase ability to add value for customers, drive growth



With the acquisition, Mitel adds Unify’s voice platforms, collaboration and contact center products, devices and endpoints, and associated intellectual property to their portfolio, extending the company’s ability to deliver choice and flexibility for customers throughout the life of their communications needs. Additionally, the combined company will be able to deliver greater value for customers in core verticals such as healthcare, public sector, hospitality, and financial services through a depth and breadth of specialized vertical solutions and integration capabilities.

Unify also brings considerable strength in the enterprise segment to Mitel, with a robust Managed Services business and extensive experience helping large enterprise customers digitally transform their communications environment. The addition complements Mitel’s history of success in the mid-market, allowing the combined company to effectively serve enterprises of all sizes and accelerate growth.

“I am very optimistic about the potential that lies ahead for customers, partners, and employees,” said Marcus Hänsel, Mitel Chief Sales Officer. “It has been a privilege to lead Unify to this pivotal moment as a resilient, profitable and growing business, and I am confident that the union of our two organizations will not only strengthen our market position but also drive innovation, growth, and lasting success.”

Continuity for partners and customers



While the organizations bring operations together, Mitel and Unify customers can continue to count on the same award-winning solutions and services they currently have without disruption. The company is committed to ensuring customers are notified of any future product or service plans, as well as aware of upgrade opportunities and new capabilities.

Resellers and strategic technology partners of Mitel and Unify can expect a similarly smooth transition, with little to no change anticipated this year. As the integration unfolds, establishing unified partner and alliance programs that deliver meaningful value for partners is a top priority.

Future-looking plans



The company is now actively working on combining go-to-market processes, portfolio roadmaps, and organizational structures, tapping into the strengths of both organizations to create a world-class set of offerings and programs. Mitel expects to share its vision for integrated portfolio and partner programs in early 2024.

