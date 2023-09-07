Mitel Announces the Next Generation of Its Market-Leading DECT Handsets

Mitel’s new 700d DECT handset series provides seamless wireless connectivity and security even in the toughest environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, continues to lead the global DECT handset market by announcing the 700d series, a new generation of Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) handsets combining simplicity, elegance, and reliability. The suite consists of four new devices designed to address the simplest to the most advanced user requirements and meet the communications needs of organizations in industries like healthcare, hospitality, education and retail. The 700d handsets are designed to meet specific demands where mobility, communication, messaging, location services, access, durability, safety and alarm handling are of utmost importance.









Mitel’s new 712dt, 722dt, 732d and 742d handsets embrace the latest technology and user interface (UI) experience. The new 2.4″ scratch-resistant display provides modern graphical elements that simplify staff interactions for faster and more efficient communication, while backlit keypads provide improved accessibility in low light. The handsets are impact-resistant (up to 2 m) and meet IP44/IP65 dust-tight and water-resistant standards to support usage in more demanding environments. The devices are built using plastics protected with an antimicrobial compound that simplifies cleaning and reduces microbe growth, while the long-life lithium battery ensures maximum uptime for shift workers. The 700d series handsets are also designed with Bluetooth® 5.0 support and a USB Type-C charging port to support new 2024 EU sustainability regulations, all of which help organizations better address both current and future mobility requirements in a rapidly changing market.

“DECT solutions provide a proven, reliable, secure on-site communications solution for mobile and front-line workers in key industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality, public administration departments and manufacturing,” said Stephanie Watson, General Manager at MZA. “Mitel has longstanding expertise in this market, and with the introduction of the new 700d series, Mitel is adding enhancements to its already market-leading solutions, having continued to lead this market globally securing number one position with a 19% share of all handsets deployed in 2022.”

“Today’s work environments need reliable, secure, and flexible methods of collaboration. DECT wireless communication offers all of this for mobile workers, including those operating in sectors with challenging environments,” said James Wong, Vice President Product Management at Mitel. “With the launch of the 700d series, Mitel continues to innovate by providing unique DECT solutions that deliver over-air handset software upgrades, custom configurations, advanced security protocols, and excellent audio quality.”

“We have been accompanying our customers on their digital transformation journey for over 25 years and we are delighted that Mitel chose us as one of the first to test and use the new 700d DECT phones in real conditions,” said Karsten Huhn, Operations Manager, HEIN Netzwerktechnik GmbH. “The new 700d handsets include truly valuable features. In use, they proved their high-quality and robustness and we appreciate the user-friendly design with its large screen, brightness, and enhanced readability.”

The 700d handset series is part of Mitel’s SIP-DECT multi-cellular mobility solution which has enterprise-grade reliability for business communications and Mitel UC (Unified Communication) platforms.

Mitel 700d DECT Handset Series Highlights:

Modern, Mitel Exclusive Design – New handset design offers simplicity, elegance, and improved comfort for users

– New handset design offers simplicity, elegance, and improved comfort for users Large High-Resolution Display – A large 2.4” IPS color LCD backlit display (240 x 320 pixels) with enhanced graphics offers an intuitive user experience, while improving usability in low light

– A large 2.4” IPS color LCD backlit display (240 x 320 pixels) with enhanced graphics offers an intuitive user experience, while improving usability in low light Highly Durable – Handsets are impact-resistant (up to 2m / 6.6 ft) and comply with IP44 / IP65 dust-tight and water-resistant standards

– Handsets are impact-resistant (up to 2m / 6.6 ft) and comply with IP44 / IP65 dust-tight and water-resistant standards Antimicrobial – Mitel 712dt and 722dt models feature plastics with surfaces that are treated with a silver-based compound that when tested against certain viruses and bacteria is shown to inhibit their growth by up to 99.9 percent.

– Mitel 712dt and 722dt models feature plastics with surfaces that are treated with a silver-based compound that when tested against certain viruses and bacteria is shown to inhibit their growth by up to 99.9 percent. Convenient to Use & Charge – Mitel 700d handsets enable versatility with modern USB-C charging and support both Bluetooth headsets or dedicated 3.5 mm standard headsets.

– Mitel 700d handsets enable versatility with modern USB-C charging and support both Bluetooth headsets or dedicated 3.5 mm standard headsets. Alarm Capabilities – A dedicated alarm event notification button on the 722dt, 732d, and 742d models supports specialized workflows for organizations in areas like healthcare, construction, and retail.

– A dedicated alarm event notification button on the 722dt, 732d, and 742d models supports specialized workflows for organizations in areas like healthcare, construction, and retail. New ATEX/Ex Model – New 742d model meets ATEX/Ex certification for use in explosive atmosphere environments found in oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and distilleries industries.

For more information about Mitel’s 700d DECT handsets series, visit: https://www.mitel.com/products/700d-dect-series-handsets

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

