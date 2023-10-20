Mitek to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on October 26, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on October 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended June 30, 2023, including information that may not be contained in the earnings release. The company will release financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter prior to this conference call.

To access the live call, dial 1-877-270-2148 (US and Canada) or +1 412-902-6510 (International). Please ask to join the Mitek call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will remain available for one week. The phone call replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US or Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering the passcode 5586065.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,800 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here. [(MITK-F)]

