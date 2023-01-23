Minwax® Announces Aged Barrel, a Versatile, Nature-Inspired Shade That Inspires Mindful Living, as 2023 Color of the Year

The comforting brown hue with gray undertones sets a rustic mood that’s rooted in heritage

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minwax® brand reveals its 2023 Color of the Year: Aged Barrel. Neutral, warm and dependable, Aged Barrel celebrates wood’s imperfections to help DIYers—both new and experienced—bring touches of their unique personal styles to any room.





“As new routines push us to adjust in many aspects of life, simplified color choices help provide brief moments of reprieve,” said Sue Kim, Director of Color Marketing for Minwax. “The 2023 Color of the Year, Aged Barrel, delivers just that—a reassuring and nurturing mood that embraces the organic beauty, natural aging and inherent imperfections of wood surfaces to inspire more mindful living.”

This 2023 Color of the Year is geared toward helping us connect the past and future to create our own stories. Its classic simplicity is approachable and inviting, providing the flexibility we desire in our most personal spaces where we retreat and come together to start new traditions, while also honoring and reflecting on the passage of time. With a soft gray undertone reflecting material strengthened over the years, Aged Barrel anchors us to our pasts with its vintage, handcrafted look and touch of sophistication that serves as the foundation for a variety of complementary color palettes.

Minwax, America’s No. 1 selling brand* of interior wood stains and clears, developed three corresponding color palettes to showcase and complement the 2023 Color of the Year in any room of your home. Aged Barrel pairs well with dark wood tones, all-over grays, chalky neutrals and bold pops of color and is complemented by a coordinating selection of Minwax wood stains, including Charcoal Gray, Silvered Gray, Dark Walnut, Gray Mist, Rustic Beige, Vintage Orange, Botanical and Gentle Yellow. Whether adding character to a cherished object or refurbishing an antique find, consumers can use Aged Barrel interior stain to bring out wood’s natural grain and inherent, imperfect beauty while maintaining its texture and adding joyful, nature-inspired accents.

“Here, rustic style and modern sensibility harmonize,” said Kim. “Aged Barrel highlights the grain and natural beauty of the wood itself to soothe and comfort as it bridges the gap between two very different eras.”

Aged Barrel can be found at a variety of retailers, as well as online at www.minwax.com. Visit www.Minwax.com to discover endless possibilities from the first name in colorful wood stains.

*Based on Epicor Industry Data Analytics and third-party survey results for interior wood stains for the 12-month period ending 06/2022.

About Minwax:

For more than 110 years, Minwax® has been a leading brand of high-quality wood finishing and wood care products. From wood stains to clear protective finishes, plus solutions for wood preparation, maintenance and repair, Minwax products are requested by the do-it-yourself consumer, seasoned woodworkers and professional contractors. Minwax is part of Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Minwax can be found online at www.minwax.com, on Instagram at instagram.com/MinwaxUSA, on Facebook at facebook.com/minwax, on Pinterest at pinterest.com/minwax and on YouTube at youtube.com/user/MinwaxUSA.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers’ paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson’s® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com

Contacts

Media contact:

Bridget Hagan, akhia communications



bridget.hagan@akhia.com