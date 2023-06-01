Minute Media Announces Integration with Amazon Publisher Services Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM)

Minute Media’s SSP integration to provide publishers with a new and easy way to integrate for high-quality demand

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minute Media, a leading global technology and content company, today announced that its supply-side platform (SSP) is now integrated with Amazon Publisher Services (APS) Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM), offering Minute Media’s publishing partners increased monetization and unique demand for display and video ads.

With this integration, APS-connected publishers that integrate Minute Media’s SSP will have additional access to increased revenue potential from a large pool of high-quality demand from top advertisers. This provides publishers with full transparency, control, and brand safety through Amazon’s scalable, low-latency cloud infrastructure.

“We are excited to offer our publishing partners this additional integration method for premium advertising inventory via APS’ high-quality technology,” said Tom Webster, EVP Global Publisher Platforms at Minute Media. “Our SSP features best in class SPO (Supply Path Optimization) and FPO (Floor Price Optimization). Now with APS’ Transparent Ad Marketplace, we can offer even more access to high-quality demand and bridge the gap for our publishers and advertisers.”

“Minute Media’s quick ramp up within Transparent Ad Marketplace speaks to the quality of their ad stack and the depth of the relationships with their demand partners. Since integrating, we’ve been impressed by how quickly they’ve scaled and the obvious value they drive for APS publishers,” said Bryan Everett, Global Head of Third-Party Demand, APS

Launched in September, Minute Media’s SSP enables advertisers to tap into Minute Media’s unique audiences from its owned and operated properties while also allowing publishers to access the company’s direct-sold demand to boost overall revenue. In less than a year in-market, Minute Media has signed 213 publishing partners to its SSP, with more onboarding throughout the next quarter, resulting in more than 150 percent above Q1 revenue goals.

In addition, Assertive Yield, a leading global provider of data and revenue optimization solutions for premium publishers and ad networks, named Minute Media as the leading SSP in terms of both normalized win rate and revenue generated in its Q1 industry insight report. Minute Media was also just named NYSE’s “One’s to Watch” list of top innovators from Israel.

ABOUT MINUTE MEDIA

Minute Media is a leading technology and digital content company. Our proprietary video and multimedia publishing platform, Voltax, powers the creation, distribution, consumption and monetization of content for third party publishers and advertisers as well as our own sports and culture content brands including The Players’ Tribune, FanSided, 90min and Mental Floss. Minute Media is ranked as a top five property within U.S. sports video unique viewership and U.S. sports reach according to ComScore. For more information, visit www.minutemedia.com.

