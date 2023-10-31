Minneapolis “Good Wins” Advertising Agency Preston Spire Hires Its First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer

As Preston Spire’s first CMO in the agency’s 73-year history, advertising veteran Victor Kimble brings world-class marketing and brand development expertise.

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Preston Spire, Minneapolis’ independently owned “Good Wins” agency, has named Victor Kimble as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Kimble will be responsible for amplifying the agency’s Good Wins brand to drive agency growth. Kimble will lead business development for the agency, which has had a notable year with a 30-percent increase in revenue and its most national award wins in the past 10 years, including the prestigious Effie Award.









Kimble brings significant agency experience, with 13 years in New York at Fallon, Deutsch and Ogilvy. On the East Coast, Kimble’s leadership resulted in standout work for brands such as Brawny, Georgia-Pacific, Johnson & Johnson, Timberland and Tylenol. In 2011, Kimble returned to Minnesota, where he joined Periscope. There, he led business and brand strategy for clients including Essentia, Intuit Quickbooks, Minnesota Lottery, Phillips Distilling, Toro, and UnitedHealthcare.

“I’m thrilled to join Preston Spire as CMO,” says Kimble. “I’m excited to join an independent agency with a unique brand purpose and vision for growth. Brand leaders are looking for creative partners who are agile critical thinkers that can deliver sustainable growth. Our approach aligns brand purpose with marketplace performance—a winning combination for all brands. ‘Good Wins’ is a virtue, a competitive advantage I can’t wait to share with more like-minded brands.”

Kimble has delivered positive results for clients demonstrated through multiple honors including Cannes Lions, the Clio Awards, Effies, London International Awards, the Webby Awards, and more.

“Victor is at a caliber that will take our agency to the next level,” says Jennifer Spire, Partner and CEO of Preston Spire. “He has an impressive agency pedigree with extensive experience in both brand and business growth strategies. He aligned quickly to our ‘Good Wins’ vision, and I strongly believe he will have an impact here, and with every one of our clients.”

Preston Spire makes brands positively matter by creating experiences so meaningful they are welcome in people’s lives. The agency builds businesses by finding a brand’s authentic purpose and emotionally engaging consumers with work driven by the belief that Good Wins. Preston Spire has seamless collaboration across multiple in-house disciplines: strategy and research, advertising and design, media planning and buying, digital and social, experiential and public relations. Preston Spire has been among the U.S. top agencies in the Effie Effectiveness Index.

