Minneapolis “Good Wins” Advertising Agency Preston Spire Celebrates Effie and Radio Mercury Awards for Nonprofit Work

The winning campaigns deliver on the agency’s driving mission, which is to create work that’s a positive, welcome addition to people’s lives

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Preston Spire, Minneapolis’ independently-owned “Good Wins” agency, is celebrating recent major advertising award wins, featuring a bronze Effie Award for its work with Second Harvest Heartland and a top honor from the Radio Mercury Awards for its work with the YMCA of the North.









“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized with such highly regarded honors, and it’s gratifying to see our hard work resonate with both the judges and audiences,” says Jennifer Spire, CEO and Partner at Preston Spire. “Our driving mission as an agency is to create positive, thought-provoking work for our clients that feels like a welcome addition to people’s lives, so to have that work be recognized in this way is extremely meaningful to our team.”

“enough 2 share” Dishes Up a Socially Good Message for Bronze Effie Award

Preston Spire was honored with a bronze Effie Award in the Social Good: Non-Profit category for its “enough 2 share” hunger awareness campaign for Second Harvest Heartland, a Minnesota nonprofit organization. This is Preston Spire’s fifth Effie Award in recent years, which is among the most prestigious awards in advertising.

The “enough 2 share” campaign is anchored in a social experiment that reveals what adults can learn from the kindness in kids. In the campaign’s primary video, pairs of kids are seated side-by-side at a dinner table, where only one child is served a bountiful plate of food—leaving the other child with an empty plate. The happy twist: within two minutes, the children that were served the food began to share with their tablemates.

Watch the TV spot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBIRwQpgA7w&t=5s

“This is a much-deserved honor, and we are proud to see the ‘enough 2 share’ campaign celebrated for what it accomplished,” says Elizabeth Cooper, Chief External Relations Officer, Second Harvest Heartland. “Our organization is dedicated to addressing food insecurity and this campaign was a major tool to raise awareness of this issue and help feed kids and families.”

Smooth-Talking Pillow Gets the Win in Radio Mercury Awards

Preston Spire’s “Pillow Talk” radio spot for the YMCA of the North took home the award for “Local Market Broadcast Radio Commercial” at the 2023 Radio Mercury Awards. The agency had five spots in total named as finalists — tied for the most nominations among all other agencies.

The YMCA of the North achieved 108 percent of its membership goal over the four-month period during which the Preston Spire campaign ran on-air, led by “Pillow Talk,” which features a smooth-talking pillow wooing the listener to stay in bed as a reasonable voice encourages the listener to keep up with morning fitness routines.

Listen to “Pillow Talk” + view the full list of winners: https://www.radiomercuryawards.com/2023winners.cfm

“Both of these winning campaigns speak to the core of what Preston Spire strives to do every day,” says Chris Preston, Chief Creative Officer. “We believe in entertaining our audience and respecting their intelligence, while also giving them something to think about. Between ‘enough 2 share’ and ‘Pillow Talk,’ we hope that people come away feeling inspired to take action, both in their communities and in their own lives.”

About Preston Spire

Preston Spire makes brands positively matter by creating experiences so meaningful they are welcome in people’s lives. They build businesses by finding a brand’s authentic purpose and emotionally engaging consumers with work driven by the belief that Good Wins. They have seamless collaboration across our multiple in-house disciplines: account planning/research; advertising; brand strategy; media; design; direct; digital; public relations; and social marketing. Preston Spire has consistently been among the U.S. top agencies in the Effie Effectiveness Index.

To learn more about Preston Spire, visit prestonspire.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contacts

Lauren Sauer



lauren.sauer@onesimpleplan.com