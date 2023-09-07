Mindbreeze InSpire Awarded 2023 Trend-Setting Product

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, was again awarded as a Trend-Setting Product in 2023 for its innovative insight engine Mindbreeze InSpire. US-based magazine KMWorld compiles the annual Trend-Setting Products list to feature innovative solutions that empower companies to process information efficiently to lighten their staff’s workload and advance their digital transformation.





“There is no denying the impact of generative AI on products and services in the KM space today,” remarked Tom Hogan Jr., Publisher of KMWorld. “This is a huge story for 2023. At the same time, it’s not the whole story. From NLP and knowledge graphs to cloud computing and low-code development platforms, we have watched vendors pioneer really innovative approaches to solving core KM issues from a constellation of evolving technologies and strategies. This has proved to be a really exciting year for innovation. The products and services on this list embody the vision and execution that will continue to drive the market forward to new heights.”

View the full list

“The story of the year in AI, knowledge management, and information-finding has undoubtedly been the rise of large language models (LLMs) and the increasing need for generative AI tools in the workplace. Business leaders are coming to understand that integrating a language model with a trusted solution is more effective and secure than a standalone publicly trained model,” shares Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. “Mindbreeze’s ability to generate outputs from enterprise data, provide source validation, and customize access rights to ensure compliance makes us an unbeatable solution for tailored, relevant, and safe business use. We are truly honored to be named a 2023 Trend-Setting Product and are excited to continue helping our amazing clients with their generative AI and other knowledge management needs.”

Over 2,000 of the world’s largest companies rely on Mindbreeze InSpire to intelligently link, analyze, and access their corporate data.

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading publisher, information provider, and conference organizer in knowledge management, document management, and content management. KMWorld is a publishing division of Information Today, Inc.

About Mindbreeze

Based in Chicago, Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze’s global network of partners makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world. You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

Contacts

Mindbreeze



Jeremy Wise



+1-312-300-6745



pr@mindbreeze.com