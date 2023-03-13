MillerKnoll Selects Amperity to Accelerate First-Party Data Strategy

Collective of dynamic design brands deploys customer data platform to drive revenue and customer loyalty

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDP—Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced MillerKnoll has selected Amperity to maximize the value of its omnichannel data through the delivery of relevant, personalized customer experiences. With Amperity, MillerKnoll will be able to leverage its customer data to reach more consumers, while enriching advertising campaigns through insights on cross-channel behavior, data science scores, and content affinities.

Across its many design brands and digital and offline channels, MillerKnoll has a rich source of customer data that can serve as the foundation to delivering quality customer interactions. As consumer shopping preferences and behaviors evolve, the company needed a comprehensive solution to bring together and manage the disparate data sources. Through an Amperity-powered 360-degree unified view, MillerKnoll can now understand and activate data across all touchpoints to deliver consistent and relevant shopping experiences.

“At MillerKnoll, we strive to create the best possible shopping experience for our customers, and Amperity is an invaluable partner in helping us achieve that goal,” said Bao Tran-Phu, Senior Director of Analytics at MillerKnoll. “Amperity’s platform allows us to seamlessly integrate our data sources, giving us a comprehensive understanding of our customers and the ability to deliver personalized experiences that are relevant and engaging. In addition, Amperity’s commitment to using customer data responsibly in compliance with ever-changing privacy regulations helps us build trust with our consumers and aligns with MillerKnoll’s privacy and security principles.”

With Amperity’s AI-powered technology, MillerKnoll will also be able to leverage enterprise-scale identity resolution and audience segmentation to drive retargeting, lookalike, and suppression campaigns.

“By improving its customer data infrastructure, MillerKnoll will be able to supercharge the rest of its tech stack, and deliver the level of excellence consumers expect from brands on a daily basis,” said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. “We are proud to work with a forward-thinking partner to help take its customer experience to the next level.”

To learn more about how Amperity can help your brand unlock business growth with a unified customer data foundation, visit us at ShopTalk in Las Vegas, March 26-29 in booth 1674.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading customer data platform (CDP) provider that helps companies put data to work to improve marketing performance, build long-term customer loyalty and drive revenue. Amperity’s enterprise CDP is used by many of the world’s most beloved brands, such as Alaska Airlines, Endeavour Drinks, Kendra Scott, Kroger, Lucky Brand, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company is headquartered in Seattle with offices in New York City. For more information, please visit amperity.com or follow @Amperity.

