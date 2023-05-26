Millennium Solutions Steers Clients Through Economic Uncertainty

MENLO PARK, Calif. & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the US and countries around the globe face a very challenging macroeconomic environment, most Venture Capitalists have put the brakes on technology funding. Furthermore, CEO’s at public and private companies alike are feverishly pivoting to restructuring cost in the way of reducing human capital. The dark clouds of adversity and market uncertainty are upon us, yet one Headhunter remains rather unscathed. Steven Skinner of Millennium Solutions seems to be steering his ship with confidence.





Skinner states that “Through these ashes, Phoenix are born” as he prepares his clients for flight. “My job is rather simple, seek out the world’s most disruptive technologies and help these companies scale intelligently and methodically.” Few executive recruiters can match the documented track record of the Georgia based Headhunter with over 42 IPOs under his belt, including the 3rd largest IPO in American history in 2021 with UiPath.

Fortunately, the Millennium Solutions Chief Executive shared some of his ideas of where the markets are headed, and which technologies will lead in the next bull market. Skinner insists that future improving economic conditions are largely held in our government’s hands. Our Federal Reserve Chairman will need to pivot on rates to once again stimulate our economy. While that day will eventually come, I don’t think it will take place before we suffer more pain. I’m fully prepared for a delayed response, but rest assure once it does, institutional money will pour back into risk assets. That spark will ignite Web 3 and AI combined with Blockchain technologies will thrive. While some may disagree with Skinner on his long term bullish stance on crypto and blockchain, primarily due to lack of regulation. He insists that the US can’t afford to lag behind foreign countries that are embracing these companies, moreover the jobs that the blockchain industry represents are unfathomable. Skinner states the US needs the innovation and the jobs in this country and the US desperately needs the tax revenue.

Helping scale AI and Blockchain start-ups is what Millennium Solutions does best. For example, they continue to add some of the best sales talent in the world to Pactum AI as well as Anthropic, Open AI, and Stability AI. In the Blockchain portfolio, Skinner believes Ripple combined with the XRP Ledger will be the doctrine of On Demand Liquidity as well as Quant and what they do for Interoperability.

Hiring talent in this market can be difficult to digest, but when you work with sales driven CEO’s and supportive Venture Capitalists, we can help properly scale these start-ups. We can build teams that they otherwise would not have the chance in these markets. And according to Skinner, the results will come, he’s sure of it.

