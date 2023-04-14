Mikro Grafeio plans to target over 600 companies in USA for their business expansion into India

Drive India-US business relationship

5-city roadshow planned from April 23 to May 2 – Princeton, NJ; Boston, MA; Atlanta, GA; Dallas, TX; and Milpitas, CA

Promoting Digital Karnataka – Bengaluru & Beyond

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATEA–Mikro Grafeio is a strategic fulfilment partner for global companies looking to enter India via multiple routes. They are bringing a high level business and policy delegation from Karnataka to 5 cities – Princeton, NJ; Boston, MA; Atlanta, GA; Dallas, TX; and Milpitas, CA – from April 23rd to May 2nd. Over 600 companies covering various sectors will get to interact with delegates from Karnataka and get the opportunity to firm up their business plans for India.

Mikro Grafeio is working with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) under the Department of IT/BT & S&T, Government of Karnataka who enables digital economic growth for the State of Karnataka and supports global companies across multiple business decision requirements.

This roadshow is key for companies who 1) are thinking of expanding their business to India; 2) looking for partners, M&A, JV, IP, customer acquisition; 3) want to know about companies who have setup their base in India; 4) want to meet policy makers, single window department, industry support agency; 5) want to meet the strategic fulfilment and implementation partner; 6) want to explore options for ease of built-operate-transfer of critical business processes; 7) want to hire all levels and diverse workforce talent in India and much more.

Shyam Kumar, Co-Founder of Mikro Grafeio, added that, “We are excited to bring this delegation and create two way value. We have teamed up with ATEA, our US program partner with presence across the nation, to execute this roadshow. The larger objective is to drive business growth and better economic relationship between the two countries. These sessions will create platform for USA companies to source Indian business partners, understand about the policy benefits, understand how to expand their businesses in India and also let Indian companies expand their businesses in USA – thereby growing the USA digital economy.”

More details about the roadshow is available here: https://www.mikrografeio.com/beyondbengaluru2023

Contacts

Media Contact:



Santhosh Kumar



sandy@mikrografeio.com

+1 (603) 854-2000