Migraine Digital Marketing Trends Report 2022: Assessment of Pharma Company’s Assets in Branded Websites for Patients and Healthcare Professionals (HCPs), Mobile Apps, and Social Media Accounts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Biohaven’s Nurtec.com achieved the highest traffic across branded patient sites in the US from July 2021 to June 2022, with about 14,500,000 visits, followed by Eli Lilly’s Emgality.com and Allergan’s Botoxchronicmigraine.com.

The highest proportion of traffic to these sites originated from direct sources, followed by referrals and organic traffic. Websites for several brands, including Emgality, Vyepti, Botox, and Nurtec, had similar levels of high direct traffic (73-83%), while Amgen’s Aimovig.com had the lowest (49%).

For patient branded sites, Lundbeck spent the most on digital display advertising (DDA) for Vyepti.com at $4.6 million, followed by Allergan’s Botoxchronicmigraine.com at $4.3 million. Nurtec.com was supported by the most paid keywords by a large margin at approximately 12,400 keywords, followed by Aimovig.com at about 4,140 keywords.

For branded healthcare professional (HCP) sites in the US, Biohaven’s Nurtec-hcp.com had the highest number of visits at approximately 450,000 visits, followed by Lundbeck’s Vyeptihcp.com (220,000 visits). The highest proportion of traffic to these sites originated from direct and organic sources. Lundbeck’s Vyeptihcp.com and AbbVie’s Ubrelvy.com had the highest proportions of traffic from direct searches. Amgen spent the most on DDA for Aimovighcp.com at approximately $35,000, followed by AbbVie’s Ubrelvyhcp.com at approximately $12,000.

Between July 2021 and June 2022, the top 20 social media migraine posts by volume of interaction from pharma were from branded accounts for Biohaven’s Nurtec, AbbVie’s Qulipta, and Amgen’s Aimovig. Only two apps were detected in the migraine space from pharma in the US: Eli Lilly’s Vega Migraine patient app and AbbVie/Allergan’s Chronic Migraine Anatomy app for HCPs.

Most branded websites in EUCAN are in Canada and are patient directed. Few generated notable traffic between July 2021 and June 2022. PharmaSGP’s Formigran.de achieved the highest traffic, with about 18,000 visits.

Between July 2021 and June 2022, most of the top 20 social media migraine posts by interaction in EUCAN from pharma were from Teva and Eli Lilly’s corporate Twitter accounts.

This report assesses key digital marketing metrics of pharma assets in migraine, including branded websites for patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs), mobile apps, and social media accounts.

Metrics include website traffic volume, engagement, and source, digital display advertising (DDA), paid search engine optimization (SEO), mobile app downloads, and social media post interaction.

Countries include the US, 4EU (Italy, France, Germany, and Spain), the UK, and Canada (EUCAN).

Understand the digital marketing competitive landscape in migraine, with a view of leading patient and HCP branded assets across different regions.

See what tactics pharma companies are using to drive traffic to their migraine branded assets for patient and HCPs, such as DDA and paid SEO.

Understand what sources of website traffic are generating the most visits to these assets, such as paid SEO, social media, or organic searches.

Compare top branded assets for patients by how they address and support different patient needs.

See what pharma social media accounts in migraine are the most active and achieving the most engagement.

See leading mobile app offerings in migraine from pharma across different regions.

Executive Summary

US Patient Branded Websites

US HCP Branded Websites

US Digital Display Advertising and Search Engine Optimization

US Mobile Apps and Social Media

EUCAN Branded Websites

EUCAN Mobile Apps and Social Media

Appendix

