Midwest Automotive Media Association Rallies 100 Journalists for the 2023 Rally

ELKHART LAKE, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) hosted the 2023 Rally May 23-25 at Road America. 100 journalists put nearly 90 of the industry’s latest vehicles through their paces including on-track, autocross, street drives, and a technical off-road course sponsored by Jeep. This year, MAMA added an all-new Enthusiasts’ Paddock and content creation sessions.

MAMA’s 160 members in attendance started with breakfast, sponsored by Ford highlighting the Mustang. After the first morning of track touring laps, street drives, and off-roading, the group fueled up with lunch sponsored by Dodge when they were briefed on the Dodge Hornet.

Afterwards, driving continued and later that afternoon a group of members participated in the third annual “4 Miles of Fitness,” sponsored by Kia, where they enjoyed the legendary track by walking, running, or biking. Honda wrapped up the day with a dinner presentation on the latest safety technology in the 2023 Honda Pilot.

Day 2 offered up sunny skies and a breakfast presentation on the Hyundai IONIQ 6. Street drives and an autocross competition followed. Lunch, sponsored by Our Next Energy, marked the conclusion of the event.

Immediate post-rally results indicate nearly 500 posts, articles, videos, broadcast coverage and more reaching 157M with 1.24M video views and over 24,000 engagements (metrics tracked by Meltwater). More than ever before, Rally has proven to be a robust content generator for media members.

This year’s rally also marked the second year of MAMA’s Favorites awards. Members chose the following winners from seven categories.

MAMA’s Favorite Family Vehicle: Kia Telluride X-Pro



MAMA’s Favorite Luxury Vehicle: Genesis G90



MAMA’s Favorite Off-Roader: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Edition



MAMA’s Favorite Pickup Truck: Ford Maverick Tremor



MAMA’s Favorite Performance Vehicle: BMW M2



MAMA’s Favorite Plug-In Vehicle: Hyundai IONIQ 6



MAMA’s Favorite Affordable Vehicle: Chevrolet Trax

Visit www.mamaonline.org for more information on the rally and to learn more about the organization.

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) comprises about 240 automotive journalists and industry professionals from approximately 25 states and the District of Columbia. Though based in the Chicago area, MAMA welcomes members from all over. The organization’s purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, current issues and new products in the auto industry.

