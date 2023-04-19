MIDEO Founder and CEO, Ferdinando Mirarchi, DO, and Professor Thaddeus Pope, PhD, to be Published in The Journal of Patient Safety

ERIE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Founder and CEO of My Informed Decision on VidEO (MIDEO) technology and MIDEO Health, Ferdinando Mirarchi, DO, and leading law ethicist on end-of-life issues, Professor Thaddeus Pope, PhD, were invited by the Journal of Patient Safety, a globally renowned and respected publication, to contribute their expert opinions and solution suggestions regarding patient safety concerns surrounding advance directives (ADs) and portable orders for life-sustaining treatment (POLST). The co-authors have received approval for their article titled, “Widespread Misinterpretation of Advance Directives and POLSTs Threatens Patient Safety and Causes Undertreatment and Overtreatment,” and are set to see their work published both online and in a future journal volume.

Pertinent to the MIDEO mission of improving patient safety, the article discusses the frequent, recurring discordant medical care and misinterpretation of advance directives (ADs) and portable orders for life-sustaining treatment (POLST). It proceeds to highlight how video can be used as a beneficial tool to accompany written advance directives or POLST orders to improve patient safety. MIDEO Health’s approach of creating a prescription for advance care planning then crafting a video based on that prescription is a real-time example of how the solutions suggested in the article can be deployed immediately. Patients can safely and quickly provide clear direction to medical teams who, in turn, can be confident they are acting in accordance with the patient’s wishes.

Dr. Mirarchi and Professor Pope’s dedication to improving advance directive initiatives and educating others on the topic is apparent in this soon-to-be published article.

“Professor Pope and I are advocates for the safe utilization of advance directives and POLSTs,” said Dr. Mirarchi. “The resources for improving patient safety are within reach. Therefore, patients and their families deserve the ability to lean on these resources to ensure they are safely cared for at all times. MIDEO is exactly the resource that anyone can lean on, and it is an exciting time at MIDEO Health to know that the TRIAD Research and SMU Law Review on video advance directives are now acting as catalyst to promote change.”

About MIDEO

Pioneering the future of advance directives, My Informed Decision on VidEO (MIDEO) Health provides life-saving technology that combines a standard written advance directive or portable order for life-sustaining treatment (POLST) with video for an easily accessible and informative solution to ensure a patient’s wishes for their care are clearly communicated during any health emergency. Founded by emergency physician Ferdinando Mirarchi, DO, MIDEO is utilized by patients in 43 states and five countries as an effective and safe way to ensure their expectations for care are clearly stated and readily available for access by their treating clinical team. Visit mideohealth.com for more.

