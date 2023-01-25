Middleburg Communities Appoints Robin Bettarel as Managing Director of Development

Seasoned multifamily and mixed-use executive will lead the Company’s Mid-Atlantic region development strategy

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Middleburg Communities (“Middleburg”) today announced the appointment of seasoned multifamily and mixed-use development executive Robin Bettarel as Managing Director of Development. Bettarel will be responsible for leading the development activities for Middleburg’s entire Mid-Atlantic portfolio, including overseeing its development pipeline, sourcing new growth opportunities and managing the regional development team. She will report to Selim Tay-Agbozo, President of Middleburg Development, the business division that oversees the firm’s development activities, and will work out of the company’s office in the Greater Washington D.C. area.

Bettarel has almost 20 years of residential and commercial development experience, and brings a proven track record of developing high performing multifamily and mixed-use projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic. She joins Middleburg from Hoffman & Associates (formerly PN Hoffman), where she served as Senior Vice President of Development and oversaw a number of dynamic development projects including: West Falls, a 9.5 acre, 1 million square foot mixed-use project in Falls Church, Virginia; Phase II of The Wharf in Southwest Washington D.C., which involved the construction of a hotel, apartment and condo; and, 4600 Fairfax Drive in Arlington, Virginia, a 450-unit multifamily apartment community.

Tay-Agbozo stated, “Robin is well-known and well-respected throughout the industry and the Mid-Atlantic region for her development expertise and her ability to deliver exceptional end products. We are thrilled to have her join us at this exciting time in our growth. As supported by our own proprietary analysis for the Mid-Atlantic, we are seeing strong demand for single-family and multifamily rentals throughout this region. We intend to capitalize on the region’s strong fundamentals by leveraging Robin’s deep knowledge of market patterns and consumer behavior to build a robust pipeline of both product types that people want to live in and call home for the long-term.”

Prior to Hoffman & Associates, Bettarel served as Senior Vice President and Director of Development for Washington-D.C.-based real estate development and investment company May Riegler Properties (formerly CAS Riegler Companies). Her primary responsibilities included leading all aspects of the acquisition, entitlement, development, construction and delivery of approximately 700 residential condo and apartment units with 40,000 square feet of ground floor retail and the entitlement of a 145-key boutique hotel. Bettarel also spent time serving as development manager at two other privately owned development companies in Washington D.C.: EastBanc and Taurus Development Group.

Bettarel stated, “I am very excited to join one of the industry’s premier vertically integrated firms in Middleburg. I have always admired and respected from afar the reputation Middleburg has cultivated amongst the real estate and investment communities, and it will be an honor to represent the brand going forward. With my deep understanding of the Mid-Atlantic, development expertise and relationships built up over almost two decades, I look forward to helping Middleburg achieve and exceed its growth objectives in the region.”

Bettarel graduated from Brown University with a B.A. in Architectural Studies where she starred as a defender on the women’s lacrosse team and also served as captain.

About Middleburg Communities

Middleburg is a leading investment firm maximizing value through a fully integrated approach to the acquisition, development, construction and operations of high-quality attainable rental housing. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 22,000 apartment units, executing over $3 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm’s success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.middleburgcommunities.com.

