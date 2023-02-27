Miami NFT Week Returns to the 305 in March 2023

Miami event connecting the growing Web3 communities emerging in Latin America and the United States

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The biggest NFT gathering to hit the Web3 hub that is Southern Florida – Miami NFT Week – is returning to the 305 this March 2023. Aiming to bridge the rapidly growing crypto-native communities emerging in Latin America, the United States and beyond, Miami NFT Week focuses on diversity, inclusivity and education in the NFT and Web3 space.

The three-day conference – organized and hosted by Non Fungible Events – will be held at Miami’s Mana Wynwood Convention Center from March 31 through April 2, 2023. The event – sponsored by TradeStation, as well as Fortune 500 companies MasterCard and Delta Airlines – will feature forward-looking discussion panels and exclusive networking forums on key topics in the NFT space, including music, gaming, professional sports and entertainment.

In a statement, Gianni D’Alerta, co-founder of Miami NFT Week and Non Fungible Events, offered enthusiasm for the forum’s unique programming aimed at encouraging the exchange of novel ideas for how to best utilize revolutionary NFT technology as a foundation for fostering enduring global relationships and spurring innovation in a wide variety of industries.

“You’re seeing interest in NFT technology exploding in both Latin America and North America, and it’s critical to bring these two communities together at an event like Miami NFT Week for collective creativity in building new platforms and protocols together and for forging long-lasting friendships that will make the blockchain and Web3 space a truly revolutionary movement,” said D’Alerta. “And I can’t think of a better location to do this than the city that has become so important for Web3 innovation and for melding together all the diverse and culturally exciting communities that span the Americas – that is, the City of Miami.”

Last year, Miami NFT Week garnered more than 5,000 in-person attendees. This year, it is expected to draw in an even larger crowd.

Additional programming details and speakers to be released soon. For more information on how to attend Miami NFT Week, including how to purchase tickets, please visit MiamiNFTWeek.com.

Miami NFT Week is one of the largest Web3 gatherings on the U.S. East Coast – featuring a global network of key industry founders, influencers and political leaders in the broader blockchain space – that builds bridges by way of blockchain and diverse communities.

Non Fungible Events is a Web3 forum for exchanging ideas about, and creating relationships through, cutting-edge technologies related to NFTs, along with blockchain and other crypto-native applications, that will transform business and society in the 21st Century.

