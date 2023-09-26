MGID Partners With Pixalate to Address Ad Fraud and Monitor Traffic Quality

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Pixalate, the market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy and compliance analytics platform.





Pixalate’s software will work in tandem with MGID’s proprietary fraud protection solution, adding a layer of third party verification to monitor traffic quality and filter out bots and invalid inventory.

Ad fraud, particularly in programmatic advertising, has long impacted marketing budgets. The proliferation of artificial intelligence raises the likelihood for fraudulent activity due to the ease with which made-for-advertising sites can generate content. MGID’s world-wide network of advertisers will benefit and see a greater return on investment from the increased protection – reduced wasteful spending while ensuring that ads appear in safe, high quality environments, and are viewed by real consumers.

“The integration of Pixalate’s software is indicative of MGID’s ongoing commitment to reducing fraudulent traffic across the online advertising supply chain,” said Oleksii Borysov, VP of Product at MGID. “We look forward to working with Pixalate to closely monitor our traffic quality, ensuring ad spend is only going to legitimate publishers whose success is vital to the health of the open web.”

“We are excited to announce our partnership with global advertising platform, MGID.” said Brooke Huntley, VP of Product Management MRT Products at Pixalate. “By incorporating our fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, MGID is further strengthening its commitment to reducing fraudulent activity for both their clients and the wider advertising industry.”

ABOUT MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform helping brands reach unique local audiences at scale. It uses privacy-first, AI-based technology to serve high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments. The company offers a variety of ad formats, including native, display and video to deliver a positive user experience. This enables advertisers to drive performance and awareness, and publishers to retain and monetize their audiences.

Every month, MGID reaches 900 million unique readers, with 200 billion ad impressions, across 25 thousand trusted publishers. For more information, please visit www.mgid.com or contact hello@mgidpr.com.

ABOUT PIXALATE

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. To learn more, please visit our website www.pixalate.com

