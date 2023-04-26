MGID First Ad Platform to Integrate With Google Web Stories

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced the integration of Google Web Stories, formerly known as AMP Stories, into its platform, becoming the first third-party partner to support Story Ads and provide publishers with direct access to this additional stream of revenue.

By supporting Story Ads, MGID allows mobile-focused publishers using its platform to deliver advertisements via visually rich, tap-through stories, viewable in Google Search, Discover and Images. Story Ads engage users with visual narratives, animations, and tappable interactions while increasing searchability for publishers and providing users with immersive, fast-loading, full-screen experiences.

Story Ads provide direct monetization opportunities for publishers, enabling them to launch full screen, single-page ads with the same visual and experiential quality users expect from non-advertising content, supported by Google Ad Manager and Google DV360 (Beta), guiding users to access a web page, an AMP page or an App with a single tap.

Sergii Denysenko, MGID’s CEO, said: “We’re really pleased to be the first platform to provide Story Ads to publishers. In an age where quality of content and experience are becoming even more crucial for engaging with audiences, this is the perfect opportunity to diversify our offering. This is the latest in our continued efforts to deliver the very best experience to advertisers, publishers, and users alike, alongside new artificial intelligence tools and content analytics.”

— ENDS —

About MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform helping brands reach unique local audiences at scale. It uses privacy-first, AI-based technology to serve high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments. The company offers a variety of ad formats, including native, display and video to deliver a positive user experience. This enables advertisers to drive performance and awareness, and publishers to retain and monetize their audiences.

Every month, MGID reaches 900 million unique readers, with 200 billion ad impressions, across 25 thousand trusted publishers. For more information, please visit: www.mgid.com

Contacts

For more information, please contact hello@mgidpr.com