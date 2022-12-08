MetCredit Canada Leverages Hiya Connect’s Branded Call to Improve Call Center Productivity

Hiya Connect helps Canada’s top performing debt recovery agency increase performance through higher answer rates and instant recognition with branded call

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hiya, the leading voice security platform, today announced that MetCredit Canada has selected Hiya Connect for its branded call identification solution to improve call recognition and increase call center contact rates.

Read the case study to learn how MetCredit Canada is leveraging Hiya: https://www.hiya.com/customer-stories/metcredit

With spam and fraud becoming a universal problem, MetCredit Canada was increasingly struggling to reach consumers by phone. Their legitimate calls were more frequently being reported as spam or going unanswered when the recipient didn’t recognize the number. Recognizing the challenge, MetCredit Canada registered their phone numbers with Hiya and later implemented Hiya’s Branded Call to boost its success rate by displaying the MetCredit name, logo, and call reason to call recipients on the Hiya network, which includes Samsung phones and a major Canadian carrier in Canada.

“When we started looking into solutions that solved our spam issue, we knew we had to be innovative to get more calls answered,” said MetCredit Canada President and CEO Brian Summerfelt. “We needed to give consumers a reason to answer the phone.”

With Hiya Connect, MetCredit Canada has powerful new tools in place to improve its call reputation and overall call center productivity. The company has realized a 37% improvement in answer rate and 55% increase in Right Party Contact (RPC), a metric for how often the correct contact is reached.

“Before Hiya, our agents were increasingly unable to help consumers find solutions because they couldn’t even reach the consumer,” said Summerfelt. “With Hiya’s Branded Call, agents can now do what they do better than anyone: connect with the right person and help them resolve their debts.”

MetCredit Canada has established a strong reputation across the country for both its success rate and efficiency helping businesses recoup accounts receivable, and the compassionate experience they provide consumers in developing a solution to settle debts. The company works with consumer and commercial accounts to resolve outstanding balances for more than 12,000 customers across the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and other industries. MetCredit’s specially trained staff contact consumers on behalf of their clients to resolve debts quickly.

To learn more about Hiya Connect and how it can improve your mobile call answer rates, request a call assessment at https://work.hiya.com/call-assessment.

About Hiya



Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Security Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 200 million users on the Hiya Network, power services like AT&T ActiveArmorSM and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

About MetCredit Canada



MetCredit is a Canadian collection agency licensed and bonded to collect consumer and commercial debt in all provinces and territories. With offices in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal, MetCredit uses a combination of technology and uniquely trained agents to deliver unparalleled consumer and commercial accounts receivable recovery and credit reporting services to credit grantors across Canada. Since 1973 MetCredit has been Canada’s go-to source for collecting business debt. For more information visit www.metcredit.com.

