Messaging Malware Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) 57th General Meeting to Address Email Security, Text Spam, Internet Infrastructure Security and More

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–Members from around the globe will gather February 20-24 at the 57th general meeting of the Messaging Malware Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG). The group, including members and invited experts, will host technical sessions, lightning rounds, working groups and training sessions to address email and text messaging security, issues and opportunities with Internet infrastructure and passwords and authentication.

Matthew Schneider, chief executive officer of Threat InSites, will address the group in a keynote titled “The Rise and Fall of the World’s Largest Spam Operation.”

M3AAWG Chairperson Janet Jones will present the winner of the organization’s prestigious Mary Litynski Award, which recognizes the life-time achievements of an individual who has significantly contributed to making the Internet safer for all, reflecting that same work ethic and dedication.

A number of M3AAWG partners will participate to provide updates and to collaborate on initiatives worldwide. In addition to a panel presented by the FIDO Alliance, the DNS Research Foundation will offer training and a general session, DNS: The Soft Underbelly of Cybersecurity. Members will also hear and discuss other worldwide partnership efforts.

Other educational sessions offered include:

Cyberspace in Peace and War: Enhancing Threat Mitigation with Protective DNS

The importance of information exchange to fight spam and implement standards

Passkeys: The path to a Password-free Future panel discussion co-presented with the FIDO Alliance

Investigating and Mitigating Harassment in the Game & Online Ecosystem

Email Authentication Landscape panel

Additional sessions will address DNS abuse, mail sender impersonation, protecting brands, multi factor authentication, data protection in email, SMS text abuse, DKIM replay attacks, zero trust architecture, DMARC 2.0 and more.

More information and member registration can be found at https://www.m3aawg.org/upcoming-meetings

About M3AAWG

The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) is where the industry comes together to work against bots, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG (www.m3aawg.org) members represent more than one billion mailboxes from some of the largest network operators worldwide. It leverages the depth and experience of its global membership to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging services through technology, collaboration, and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., M3AAWG is driven by market needs and supported by major network operators and messaging providers.

