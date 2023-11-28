Merlin Named to Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the Next Big Things In Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merlin, the aviation technology company developing the world’s most capable pilot to advance the future of automated flight, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries – from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data.





Merlin is building the world’s most capable pilot to advance the future of autonomous flight with technical capabilities to enable safer and more accessible skies. Its integrated hardware and software solution enables takeoff to touchdown autonomy across a variety of existing aircraft. Merlin’s flight control software, which is safety-critical, and its communications system listen to Air Traffic Control (ATC), converting audio to text and instructing the aircraft to make adjustments such as direction and altitude. By leveraging the best in human machine teaming, Merlin is expanding its capabilities and delivering improved outcomes.

“The future of autonomous flight will have a significant and lasting impact on our ability to create safer and more efficient airspace utilization as our global community continues to grow, and with that, further demands on the shared space that connects us all,” said Matt George, CEO and founder, Merlin. “We are incredibly grateful and proud that Merlin has been named to Fast Company’s List of Next Big Things in Tech. Merlin’s inclusion is further recognition of the incredible work our team is completing and the exciting possibilities that the Merlin Pilot is providing not just in the aviation industry, but the world altogether.”

“The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner–it’s a look around the corner after that,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond–and solve some of the world’s most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality.”

Click here to see the final list.

The Winner 2023/2024 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 5th.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Merlin

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Denver, Kerikeri (NZ) and Mojave, Merlin is building the definitive autonomy system for all things that fly. To learn more, visit www.merlinlabs.com or follow us on Twitter @merlinaero.

