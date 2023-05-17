Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2023 Marketing and Communications Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications. The Merit Awards for marketing and communications were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, creativity, and strategy in programs or campaigns.

“This year’s recipients represent leaders, agencies and businesses that have demonstrated innovation, excellence and overall marketing and communications success,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “We congratulate each winner and look forward to seeing their future accomplishments.”

2023 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners are:

MARKETING AWARDS

Excellence in Brand Activation Experience

Gold: Cisco Systems
Silver: F5, Inc.
Bronze: Ivanti

Leader of the Year

Gold: Rick Thornberry, Radian

COMMUNICATIONS AWARDS

Change Communications:

Gold: Iris Powered by Generali

PR/Communications Agency:

Gold: SMITHHOUSE Strategy
Silver: Haven Tower Group
Bronze: Embassy Global, LLC

PR for Existing Product:

Gold: LoBello Communications

Public Relations

Gold: Zintel Public Relations

Social Media

Gold: Easterseals DC MD VA Communications & Marketing

Visual Storytelling

Gold: Global-5

The 2023 Merit Awards for Business are now open.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com

Contacts

Press Relations

Merit Awards

info@merit-awards.com

