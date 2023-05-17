Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2023 Marketing and Communications Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications. The Merit Awards for marketing and communications were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, creativity, and strategy in programs or campaigns.

“This year’s recipients represent leaders, agencies and businesses that have demonstrated innovation, excellence and overall marketing and communications success,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “We congratulate each winner and look forward to seeing their future accomplishments.”

2023 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners are:

MARKETING AWARDS

Excellence in Brand Activation Experience



Gold: Cisco Systems

Silver: F5, Inc.

Bronze: Ivanti

Leader of the Year



Gold: Rick Thornberry, Radian

COMMUNICATIONS AWARDS

Change Communications:



Gold: Iris Powered by Generali

PR/Communications Agency:



Gold: SMITHHOUSE Strategy

Silver: Haven Tower Group

Bronze: Embassy Global, LLC

PR for Existing Product:



Gold: LoBello Communications

Public Relations



Gold: Zintel Public Relations

Social Media



Gold: Easterseals DC MD VA Communications & Marketing

Visual Storytelling



Gold: Global-5

