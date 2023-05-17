Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2023 Marketing and Communications Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications. The Merit Awards for marketing and communications were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, creativity, and strategy in programs or campaigns.
“This year’s recipients represent leaders, agencies and businesses that have demonstrated innovation, excellence and overall marketing and communications success,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “We congratulate each winner and look forward to seeing their future accomplishments.”
2023 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners are:
MARKETING AWARDS
Excellence in Brand Activation Experience
Gold: Cisco Systems
Silver: F5, Inc.
Bronze: Ivanti
Leader of the Year
Gold: Rick Thornberry, Radian
COMMUNICATIONS AWARDS
Change Communications:
Gold: Iris Powered by Generali
PR/Communications Agency:
Gold: SMITHHOUSE Strategy
Silver: Haven Tower Group
Bronze: Embassy Global, LLC
PR for Existing Product:
Gold: LoBello Communications
Public Relations
Gold: Zintel Public Relations
Social Media
Gold: Easterseals DC MD VA Communications & Marketing
Visual Storytelling
Gold: Global-5
