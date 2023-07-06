Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2023 Business Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Business. The Merit Awards for Business were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, best places to work, corporate excellence, emerging business and privately or publicly held companies.





“This year’s recipients represent leaders and businesses that have demonstrated innovation, excellence and overall business success,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “We congratulate each winner and look forward to seeing their future accomplishments.”

2023 Merit Awards for Business winners are:

Best Places to Work:

Gold: NRG Energy

Silver: ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies)

Bronze: Whale

Business Excellence:

Gold: Advantest

Silver: Panalgo

Bronze: Top Marketing Agency Inc.

Business Innovation:

Gold: MyComputerCareer

Silver: Chatmeter

Bronze: iFOLIO

Business Advancements:

Gold: Capitolis

Silver: ParcelShield

Bronze: Forescout

Business Technology:

Gold: Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions

Silver: Bectran

Bronze: Xsolla

Top Company Workplace:

Gold: Tebra

Silver: CooperSurgical

Bronze: Cognosos

Emerging Business:

Gold: OKIE VENTURES PVT. LTD.

Silver: 2X

Bronze: Retention.com

Executive Leadership:

Gold: Tom Dorsett/RazorMetrics

Silver: Doug Murray, CEO of Auvik

Bronze: Rob Fried, ChromaDex

Private Company:

Gold: Forescout

Silver: World Cinema

Bronze: Greenway Health

Public Company:

Gold: Veritone

The 2023 Merit Awards for Technology will open for submissions in July.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com

