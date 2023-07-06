Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2023 Business Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Business. The Merit Awards for Business were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, best places to work, corporate excellence, emerging business and privately or publicly held companies.
“This year’s recipients represent leaders and businesses that have demonstrated innovation, excellence and overall business success,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “We congratulate each winner and look forward to seeing their future accomplishments.”
2023 Merit Awards for Business winners are:
Best Places to Work:
Gold: NRG Energy
Silver: ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies)
Bronze: Whale
Business Excellence:
Gold: Advantest
Silver: Panalgo
Bronze: Top Marketing Agency Inc.
Business Innovation:
Gold: MyComputerCareer
Silver: Chatmeter
Bronze: iFOLIO
Business Advancements:
Gold: Capitolis
Silver: ParcelShield
Bronze: Forescout
Business Technology:
Gold: Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions
Silver: Bectran
Bronze: Xsolla
Top Company Workplace:
Gold: Tebra
Silver: CooperSurgical
Bronze: Cognosos
Emerging Business:
Gold: OKIE VENTURES PVT. LTD.
Silver: 2X
Bronze: Retention.com
Executive Leadership:
Gold: Tom Dorsett/RazorMetrics
Silver: Doug Murray, CEO of Auvik
Bronze: Rob Fried, ChromaDex
Private Company:
Gold: Forescout
Silver: World Cinema
Bronze: Greenway Health
Public Company:
Gold: Veritone
The 2023 Merit Awards for Technology will open for submissions in July.
About Merit Awards
Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com
