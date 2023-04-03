MERGE Taps Stacey Hawes as Chief Performance and Data Officer

Hawes to enhance the agency’s digital analytics offering to elevate performance marketing

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wearemerge—MERGE, a premium storytelling and technology company, today announced that it has appointed Stacey Hawes as Chief Performance and Data Officer to lead the agency’s Performance Marketing, Strategy and Data service offerings.





Drawing from her rich experience using data-driven, omnichannel approaches to connect brands with their customers, Hawes will drive the agency’s vision, strategy and execution for elevating performance marketing with a greater emphasis on data and digital analytics.

“Stacey is an industry leader adept at using data to drive traffic and transactions for clients,” said Patrick Venetucci, Chief Executive Officer of MERGE. “We’re looking forward to applying her 25 years of experience and passion for building strategies that drive measurable results and improved outcomes for brands.”

Based in Denver, Hawes has more than two decades of experience leading cross-functional teams to develop and execute strategies that drive record growth and measurable value. She has deep expertise in overcoming omnichannel challenges to drive new customer acquisition, build loyalty and enhance up-sell/cross-sell opportunities for hundreds of brands across retail, consumer, travel and hospitality, CPG, finance and B-to-B brands.

Prior to joining MERGE, she served as President of Epsilon’s Data Practice, driving digital transformation and the adoption of data-driven solutions across their client portfolio, while driving unprecedented growth for the division. Most recently she served as Chief Revenue Officer for Catalina USA where she developed and implemented strategies to diversify their portfolio and drive growth in digital solutions.

“Sophisticated performance marketing goes beyond selecting the right digital channels,” said Hawes. “I’ve spent my career helping brands sift through the noise to unlock their brand’s data capital and develop comprehensive digital roadmaps that connect the right message to the right consumer at the right time. With an emphasis on both storytelling and technology, MERGE is uniquely positioned to partner with brands on this journey, and I am thrilled to be a part of the path to a more transformative marketing approach.”

Throughout her career as a data-driven marketing executive, Hawes has been recognized nationally as a champion for women and a changemaker in marketing technology by Business Insider, The Financial Times, AdAge, the Interactive Advertising Bureau, and Folio Magazine. Stacey served on the board of directors for the Data and Marketing Association and currently serves on the Girls on the Run of the Rockies board as Immediate Past Chairman of the Board.

MERGE promotes health, wealth and happiness in the world by merging storytelling with technology and offers marketing and technology clients full-service capabilities including strategy, creative communications, experience engineering, performance marketing, media and marketing operations platforms. MERGE has enduring client partnerships with American Express, T-Mobile, LG, Kate Spade NY, Coach, The North Face, Meta, BlueCross BlueShield, Abbott, Supernus, Seqirus, GE Healthcare, Indiana University Health, Nationwide and Fidelity. With 750+ employees across offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, New York City and Los Angeles, MERGE uses a talent-to-task process that enables clients to think higher and feel deeper about their customers. For more information, visit mergeworld.com.

