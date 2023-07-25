MERGE Recognized as an “Independent Agency Finalist of the Year”’ and “Best Disease Education Campaign Finalist” by Medical Marketing + Media Awards for 2023

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MERGE, a modern marketing company specializing in storytelling and technology, announced it has been recognized as a finalist in the 2023 Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M) Awards. MERGE is being recognized for outstanding work in the categories of Disease Education Campaign and for the second consecutive year as an Independent Agency with Private Equity Backing.





“I’m incredibly proud our breakthrough work is being recognized as a finalist for the 2023 MM+M Awards,” said Pat McGloin, Chief Client Officer and Life Science Practice Leader at MERGE. “We combine deep expertise in pharma, consumer engagement and technology innovation with a client-centric approach to deliver innovative campaigns that drive brands forward.”

MERGE is being recognized as a finalist for “Best Disease Education Campaign for 2023 for its work with CSL Seqirus on an education campaign for healthcare professionals, “Think Outside the Shell”. The campaign was designed to increase their understanding of flu vaccine manufacturing, the issues posed by egg-based vaccine adaptation in traditional egg-based flu vaccines and to appreciate cell-based vaccine options. In addition to being a finalist for the 20th Annual MM+M Awards, MERGE was previously recognized in 2023 by MM+M as a Top 20 agency on its Top 100 North American Healthcare Agency list.

Since its founding in 1989, the MERGE team of poets + PhDs have built and supported successful healthcare brands. With over 100 successful pharmaceutical launches to date, MERGE has launched nine therapies within the last five years as the agency of record for new drug classes, challengers and global brands.

About MERGE

MERGE promotes health, wealth and happiness in the world by merging storytelling with technology and offers marketing and technology clients full-service capabilities including strategy, creative communications, experience engineering, performance marketing, media, digital platform development and more. With 750+ employees across offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, New York City and Los Angeles, MERGE uses a talent-to-task process that enables clients to think higher and feel deeper about their customers.

