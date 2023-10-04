MERGE Acquires Zee Jay Digital to Orchestrate the Content Supply Chain for Superior CX

Zee Jay Digital expands MERGE’s Platform offering by adding Adobe Workfront capabilities

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MERGE, a premium storytelling technology company that promotes health, wealth and happiness, announced today the acquisition of the Adobe Workfront platform partner, Zee Jay Digital. This addition expands MERGE’s Adobe platform capabilities and makes MERGE more effective at managing content supply chains for clients.





Zee Jay Digital, based in the United States, is a top-rated Adobe Workfront partner that helps enterprise and high-growth organizations better orchestrate and automate their content supply chain by designing and implementing transformational digital operating models across marketing, creative, sales, IT and PMO’s.

“Managing effective content supply chains is vital for high performance and growth,” said Patrick Venetucci, chief executive officer of MERGE. “Uniting Zee Jay Digital’s transformational digital operating models with MERGE’s storytelling and technology focus elevates our ability to expand platform capabilities by adding best-in-class Workfront expertise, allowing for more effective management of storytelling supply chains for clients.”

Zee Jay Digital is an Adobe Gold Partner with Workfront specialization, a two-time Adobe Partner of the Year, and one of four Specialized Adobe Workfront partners globally with experience delivering hundreds of client implementations.

“Zee Jay Digital’s deep knowledge and focus on the Workfront component of the content supply chain puts it at the helm of team collaboration and technology,” said Eric Rotkow, executive vice president, platforms and Zee Jay Digital founder. “Together, Zee Jay Digital and MERGE can further the respective visions of marketing leaders.”

“Zee Jay Digital and Adobe have had a strategic partnership since 2017, with a shared goal to transform content workflows for digital-first brands and businesses,” said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. “With this acquisition, MERGE gains even deeper marketing domain expertise and consulting capabilities in work management technology, a critical component to reimagining content supply chains.”

MERGE provides an instant operational infrastructure to support Zee Jay Digital’s rapid growth and adds critical digital capabilities, including additional platforms, CX and performance marketing. As a storytelling technology company that promotes health, wealth and happiness in the world, MERGE is creating a modern, integrated model that effectively blends creative, experience and technology solutions.

MergerTech acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Zee Jay in this transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About MERGE

MERGE promotes health, wealth and happiness in the world by merging storytelling with technology and offers marketing and technology clients full-service capabilities including strategy, creative communications, experience engineering, performance marketing, media and digital platform development. MERGE has enduring client partnerships with American Express, T-Mobile, LG, Kate Spade NY, Coach, The North Face, Meta, Adobe, BlueCross BlueShield, Abbott, Supernus, CSL, GE Healthcare, Broward Health, Indiana University Health, Nationwide and Fidelity. With 800+ employees across offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, New York City and Los Angeles, MERGE uses a talent-to-task process that enables clients to think higher and feel deeper about their customers. For more information, visit mergeworld.com.

About Zee Jay Digital

Agencies and enterprise marketing organizations count on Zee Jay Digital to help them stand-out in a competitive world. Zee Jay is a gold Adobe Solution Partner, and one of only four partners in the Americas that’s achieved Adobe Workfront’s Specialized status. A two-time Adobe Partner of the Year, and the architect of Work Experience (WX™) Master Planning, the boutique digital ops consultancy has led 100s of Adobe Workfront implementations and 1,000+ integrations using Workfront Fusion. More than 97% of clients say they’ll use Zee Jay again and again.

Contacts

Michelle Riley



mriley@mergeworld.com