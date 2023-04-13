Mercury Announces Title Sponsorship of Oklahoma Sooners’ Spring Game

OU Athletics and Mercury team up to provide first-of-its-kind fan experience during the 2023 Football Spring Game.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital sports marketing company Mercury announced today its sponsorship of the annual Oklahoma football spring game on April 22. Throughout gameday, Mercury will roll out exciting experiences for the Sooner faithful, including an on-field 40-yard dash competition for select fans.





“Oklahoma’s spring football opener is a memorable day for fans, and we are thrilled to provide members of Sooner Nation with the types of experiences that will stay with them for a lifetime,” said Mercury CEO Porter Grieve.

Mercury’s partnership with OU Athletics offers fans exclusive, ongoing access to student-athlete content — including Kaden Helms and Nic Anderson’s Red Dirt Rambles podcast — and once-in-a-lifetime VIP experiences.

Mercury will be announcing more details about future VIP experiences in the coming weeks, including an opportunity for fans to get a behind-the-scenes tour of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as well as on field access.

Tickets to the spring football game are on sale now at SoonerSports.com. Sooner fans can also enjoy student-athlete conversations, new content, and upcoming experiences from Mercury’s NIL-backed partnerships with the OU Athletic department and individual players.

About Mercury

Mercury is designed for the modern fan. Our exclusive partnerships with name-brand NCAA athletic departments and top student-athletes provide new engagement opportunities to bring fans closer to the action and deliver value and opportunities to student-athletes. Through one-of-a-kind in person experiences, insider news, and direct conversations with athletes and coaches, Mercury’s brings transformative experiences to rabid fanbases. Learn more at teammercury.io.

Contacts

James Maloney



Tiger Hill Partners for Mercury



james@tigerhillpartners.com