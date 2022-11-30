Mercury Announces Agreement with Villanova Athletics to Create a Premium Digital Experience Platform for Athletes and Fans

Partnership will establish NovaNation, a tailored digital community for Wildcats fans to connect with their favorite student-athletes and teams

VILLANOVA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mercury, the digital brand experience company for collegiate athletic programs, top-tier athletes, and devoted fans, announced today a partnership agreement with Villanova Athletics. Through the partnership, Wildcats fans will gain access to novanation.io, a premium digital platform providing specialized Villanova student-athlete-driven NIL content, official Wildcats digital collectible drops, and opportunities for fans to win experiences that bring them even closer to their favorite teams and athletes.

“NovaNation is designed to bring The Nation, already one of the top fan bases in the country, to the next level,” said Porter Grieve, CEO of Mercury. “We are excited to work with the Villanova Athletic Department to create a reimagined fan experience and empower the University’s student-athletes and teams by bringing fans closer to the action through content and in-person access that cannot be found anywhere else.”

NovaNation will include Wildcats-led conversations on the new Next Up by Mercury podcast, team news and discussion forums, athlete chats, and premium digital collectibles that create exclusive in-person access opportunities and capture the spirit of the athletes, the coaches, and the defining moments across teams’ seasons.

“Here at Villanova we really pride ourselves on being together in everything that we do and building connections that will last a lifetime,” stated Men’s Basketball senior guard Justin Moore. “Now the new NovaNation platform gives us a chance to make new connections with all of our fans like never before. We cannot wait for the collectibles to start dropping soon.”

“One of the best things about being a Wildcat is the lifelong relationships I am making with everyone who is a part of the Villanova women’s basketball family. I am very excited for the opportunity for me and my teammates to connect with the incredible fans who support us,” added Women’s Basketball senior forward Maddy Siegrist. “This partnership with Mercury allows us to showcase the traditions that we are a part of every day and bring our fans closer to the action with exclusive content and special offers.”

The platform is made possible by recent NIL rule changes, which allows Villanova student-athletes to directly participate in endorsement opportunities using their name, image, and likeness. NovaNation will offer fans numerous opportunities to engage with student-athletes through special events, one-on-one conversations, signed memorabilia, and behind-the-scenes access.

Wildcats fans can sign up early by visiting novanation.io, or join in the action by following @NovaNationIO on Twitter to connect with fellow Wildcats fans.

