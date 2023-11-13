Mercedes-Benz Launches “Holidays with Love” Global Campaign to Celebrate Connections and Community

The creative campaign will highlight the joy of bringing friends, families, and partners together for the holiday season.

Mercedes-Benz will also launch a holiday giveback initiative to support local communities in partnership with Shoes That Fit.

team x produced the ad campaign that shows the important connections that Mercedes-Benz vehicles foster.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mercedes-Benz (MBAG) is launching the “Holidays with Love” global campaign to celebrate the meaningful connections that make the holiday season special. The ad campaign spotlights Mercedes’ innovative and tech-forward vehicles which help people connect for the season and shows friends, partners, and family embracing as they come together within their homes and communities. The EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, EQE SUV, EQB, S-Class, E-Class and C-Class can be seen in the background, highlighting the safety, design and beauty of these vehicles. To celebrate the joy of the holidays and build connection and community, Mercedes-Benz USA is also hosting a “Holiday Love Celebration” giveback initiative that will provide new shoes to thousands of children in need.









“As a brand at the forefront of innovative technology and connectivity, Mercedes-Benz vehicles make holiday wishes come true by bringing people together. This holiday season, we will highlight the power of connection and bring our own employees together to support our local community.”



Melody Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Mercedes-Benz USA

“Holiday Love Celebration” holiday giveback initiative

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is committed to supporting communities where their employees live and work and will bring holiday love to students in the local communities. The giveback program, which is part of MBUSA’s national corporate social responsibility program Driving Your Future, captures the essence of the holiday season and demonstrates the brand’s commitment to empower the next generation.

MBUSA will work with Shoes That Fit, a national non-profit organization that provides new shoes to low-income children, to donate shoes to thousands of children across the country, including students at two Atlanta-based partner schools, Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy and Leonora P. Miles Intermediate Elementary and Jacksonville-based Windy Hill Elementary School. MBUSA ambassadors Bijan Robinson and Grady Jarrett, along with MBUSA employees, will hand out new shoes and help the students celebrate the holiday season.

“Holidays with Love” ad campaign

The “Holidays with Love” ad campaign, created by team x and Mercedes-Benz USA, launched today globally across international markets through a range of touchpoints that will run during the holiday season.

For more information on how MBUSA supports its communities, please visit: https://www.mbusa.com/en/corporate-social-responsibility

