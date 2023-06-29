Menlo Park Family Dental Boosts Online Presence and Attracts New Patients With Tebra Practice Growth Technology

Accomplished dentist in Northern California leverages Tebra Practice Growth to increase digital visibility and improve reputation management

Dr. Samantha Mohan, the practice owner of Menlo Park Family Dental, purchased the business from another dentist and needed to establish herself as the new provider. In addition to family dentistry, she wanted to advertise her focus on cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Mohan’s vision is to offer all the services that a patient would need for the best possible smile and oral care, including orthodontics and periodontics.

Tebra has helped the dental practice elevate its presence on Google and stand out from its competitors in the area. Using Tebra, the practice now owns the number one ranking and Google and Yahoo search page position for 72 commonly searched dental queries. It has accumulated 130 online reviews over a 2-year period, amassing a 4.9-star average on Google My Business. It has had approximately 28,000 website visits since starting to work with Tebra, with a monthly average of 842 website visits over the last 6 months. It has also had a monthly average of over 200 website visits directly generated via Google Ads over the last 6 months. The practice has also accumulated 99 backlinks, which support organic SEO and search ranking.

“I haven’t had my practice as long as other dentists in the area but I rank high in searchability, and am always in the top dentists listed. Even having my location easily accessible on Google Maps has helped drive new business,” Dr. Samantha Mohan, dentist and practice owner, said. “Tebra’s portal is very easy to use and I really value the visibility to see my SEO performance and the data behind it. My business has continued to increase because of Tebra and as the owner, I can confirm the investment with Tebra has been worth it.”

“We’re proud to have helped elevate Menlo Park Family Dental’s profile in its community and see it achieve such great results,” Andrea Kowalski, senior vice-president of product for Tebra, said. “We strive to deliver measurable improvements to enhance a variety of patient touchpoints, while also supporting practice goals.”

About Menlo Park Family Dental

The goal of Menlo Park Family Dental is to provide comprehensive general family dentistry to people of all ages living in Menlo Park, California, and throughout San Mateo County. At Menlo Park Family Dental, the team combines state-of-the-art dental solutions, including crowns, dental implants, dentures veneers, and smile makeovers. Additionally, people can access emergency dentistry, orthodontic treatment with Invisalign®, and teeth whitening. Instead of treating as many patients as possible, the team takes time to understand each individual’s clinical needs, personal concerns, and goals. They use this information to create custom treatment plans that emphasize comfort, function, health, and beauty. To learn more, visit www.menloparkfamilydental.com.

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — a complete practice automation solution for independent healthcare practices. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.

