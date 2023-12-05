Melcher Media, Celebrating 30 Years of Innovative Bookmaking, Expands Its Services Into Marketing, Direct to Consumer Sales, and Printing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Melcher Media, the distinguished book packaging and production company known for its bespoke, exquisitely crafted, bestselling titles for the world’s most renowned celebrities and brands—including Oprah Winfrey, Kobe Bryant, J.J. Abrams, Lexus, Nike, and Microsoft—is announcing an expansion into book marketing, direct-to-consumer, and printing services.









Founded in 1993 by Charles Melcher, Melcher Media has consistently pushed the boundaries of the printed page. Its sophisticated and immersive design sensibility has helped them put 15 million copies of its titles into print, including more than 30 New York Times bestsellers. In 2008, the company expanded its storytelling expertise to the digital space by creating Al Gore’s groundbreaking Our Choice app—which won the prestigious Apple Design Award—and in 2012 it launched a multi-platform storytelling agency, Future of StoryTelling (FoST). FoST has hosted some of the world’s biggest media, technology, and entertainment leaders with its highly innovative and immersive programming, which includes the newly launched FoST Explorers Club. Today, FoST has grown into a passionate community and thriving creative studio devoted to mastering the potential of the digital age to tell “Better Stories for a Better Future.”

As Melcher Media enters its thirtieth year, the company is excited to be expanding even further with the launch of a new suite of offerings that include marketing, direct-to-consumer, and printing services.

The company will harness its decades of publishing and digital expertise to help publishers and authors navigate the ever-evolving, digital-centric book marketing landscape with a broad range of book marketing services that include audience definition and development, author messaging and thought leadership, content strategy, influencer marketing, experiential marketing, book launches, and PR. The company welcomes publishers and authors alike to its new service, promising to bring a reader-first, community-centric, modern, and effective approach to marketing and selling books.

For high-profile authors interested in selling their books through their own platforms and channels, Melcher Media’s direct-to-consumer services will provide full creative collaboration over the entire bookmaking experience, faster go-to-market timelines, and a direct channel of engagement with their readers. And for publishers or authors who have special, deluxe books that fall outside the scope of trade printers, the company will leverage its relationships with the world’s best printers to produce and deliver bespoke, jaw-dropping books with fast turnaround times and competitive pricing.

“For thirty years, Media has been passionate about publishing, and about sharing stories in exceptional and innovative ways,” says Founder and CEO Charles Melcher. “With our expansion into marketing, direct-to-consumer, and printing services, we’re committed to helping the industry continue to evolve for decades to come.”

About Melcher Media

