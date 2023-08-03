Meier Watkins Phillips Pusch LLP Launches Premier Defamation Law Firm

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Meier Watkins Phillips Pusch LLP announces the launch of a new leading defamation law firm devoted to reputation management and fighting misinformation.









Meier Watkins is founded by Megan L. Meier, Daniel P. Watkins, Andy Phillips, and Dustin Pusch. Most recently, they were partners at Clare Locke LLP, the leading defamation law firm in the United States. Ms. Meier and Mr. Phillips started their legal careers at litigation powerhouse Kirkland & Ellis.

The Meier Watkins partners’ past successes include prominent crisis matters and some of the most significant defamation settlements and verdicts in American history. They have represented tech companies, entrepreneurs, Fortune 100 Companies, owners of professional sports teams, celebrities, elected officials, and private equity funds. Half of the firm’s founding partners have been recognized by Chambers & Partners as among the best in the United States for High Net Worth: Defamation / Reputation Management.

Based in Washington, DC, the firm is dedicated to litigating high-profile defamation cases and partnering with elite public relations firms and in-house counsel to secure accurate media coverage for clients.

“We have the utmost respect for the free press, free speech, and robust public debate,” said Megan L. Meier. “With freedom comes responsibility, and we believe that those who spread lies and misinformation should be held accountable for the harm they cause.”

“With a proven track record in the defamation space, our firm is uniquely positioned to lead the market in complex reputation matters with our high-quality work and bespoke advocacy,” added Daniel P. Watkins. “Our mission is to help clients navigate crises and deliver justice for the falsely accused.”

