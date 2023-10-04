Meier Watkins Expands Roster

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In its second month of operation, Meier Watkins Phillips Pusch LLP more than doubled its headcount to manage several high-profile defamation matters the firm landed after its August 3rd launch. The firm’s founding partners are joined by Amy McCann Roller, Mark Thomson, Shannon Timmann, Kayla Mozier, and Alexis Chandler. “The response from new and legacy clients has been incredible,” commented co-founder Dustin Pusch, “so we are expanding our team to meet their growing needs.”





An experienced trial lawyer and former law clerk for the Eastern District of Virginia, Amy McCann Roller delivers punchy legal prose and a mastery of federal practice and procedure. Along with founding partners Megan L. Meier and Daniel P. Watkins, Ms. Roller helped secure a record-breaking multi-million-dollar payout for a venture capitalist who was falsely accused of fraud during a proxy fight. She is also part of the team heading to trial on behalf of a tech company that brought product disparagement claims against McDonald’s and the maker of the perpetually broken McFlurry machines.

Mark Thomson joins Meier Watkins after playing a key role in the historic $787.5 million defamation litigation against Fox News over disinformation about the 2020 election, specifically in the depositions of Lou Dobbs and the Lou Dobbs Tonight team. He is also part of the team heading to trial over a false and defamatory dossier about the founder of a London-based think tank. A former clerk for the Eleventh and Sixth Circuits and the Western District of Michigan, Mr. Thomson has briefed successful dispositive motions and appeals in courts across the country, and judges at every level of the federal judiciary, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have cited his legal scholarship.

Shannon Timmann is an experienced crisis counselor and litigator with a solid track record of delivering results for clients. Her advocacy frequently involves confronting media outlets threatening to publish false or misleading stories, and unfair competition amongst business rivals. Over the years, she has advised companies and their leaders in a wide range of industries, including fashion, tech, hospitality, non-profit, and healthcare. Ms. Timmann has briefed and argued successful dispositive motions and appeals in both state and federal courts and has also scored countless corrections and retractions from national publishers including Fox News, the Associated Press, Reuters, USA Today, Business Insider, The Daily Mail, and Rolling Stone, among others.

Meier Watkins also added Kayla Mozier and Alexis Chandler, two veteran paralegals with years of experience in the trenches fighting high-stakes defamation matters.

“Between legacy clients, new clients, and a number of lawsuits gearing up for trial, we are grateful to have this fantastic team in place to continue delivering best-in-class results for clients facing defamatory attacks,” added managing partner, Andy Phillips.

