Meet the Makers: The Knot Magazine Launches the Planning Issue, Featuring Three A-List Celebrity Glam Icons as its Cover Stars

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lights, camera, action! The Knot Magazine, a leading wedding publication, today reveals its Fall 2023 Planning issue, shining the spotlight on three A-List glam talents gracing the cover: Lizzo’s makeup artist Alexx Mayo, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly and hairstylist to the cast of HBO’s Euphoria, Kim Kimble. The issue pays homage to the talent behind the talent, showcasing the value these professionals bring in creating unique, timeless looks—from the red carpet to the wedding aisle. The three makers, who have created wedding day looks for their clients, share candid advice on how couples can look and feel their best on their big day. The Fall Planning issue also features a new class of wedding vendors—wedding content creators and bach-party planners—making a splash in the industry.





“Wedding planning is an exhilarating whirlwind, filled with stress and countless decisions. But within it all lies a secret to an unforgettable celebration: the power of wedding professionals and the talent that plays a pivotal role behind the scenes. They are the unrivaled champions of their craft, creating pure magic amid the mayhem,” said Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot. “That’s why we’re thrilled to feature three glam icons—Alexx Mayo, Maeve Reilly and Kim Kimble—on the cover of The Knot Fall 2023 Planning issue. The Knot Planning issue serves as a definitive guide, meticulously crafted to help couples navigate every detail of wedding planning. From creating a well-structured wedding timeline to finding the perfect wedding sneaker, we cover all bases. But above all, we want to highlight the importance of embracing the expertise and value of wedding professionals. These remarkable individuals live and breathe the art of celebration, empowering you to wed your way.”

The cover stars showcase the breadth and depth of their talents in the issue’s fashion feature, “Hard Rock,” and discuss the importance of working with wedding professionals. Kim Kimble shares, “This is your day. You want to put the trust in someone else who knows what they’re doing. Hiring a person who knows what they’re doing and has done this before, you feel confident in them. They’ve got your back. I just think that’s how your wedding day should be.”

Additional features in The Knot Fall 2023 Planning issue include:

“A New Class of Wedding Vendors,” a roundup of new creative talent such as wedding content creators and bach-party planners making a splash in the industry.

“Love and the Law,” an in-depth investigative feature on how policy decisions and the law can influence a couple’s love story.

“Put a Cap on It,” a roundup of social captions to evoke all the feels for a couple’s followers.

“Enneagram Wedding Planning,” tips on how to thrive while planning a wedding, according to your personality type.

“Love in The Hair with Jonathan Van Ness,” prewedding hair care tips and advice on embracing individuality from the beauty expert.

“A Timeline is Right,” a wedding planning checklist that matches your schedule.

“Suit Yourself,” a guide to finding wedding day swagger with custom suiting options.

“Ready Set, Jet,” 11 romantic getaways inspired by binge-worthy TV shows and movies.

“Editors’ Picks,” including trendy Barbiecore bach ideas and the best wedding hair accessories.

Real wedding inspiration, including a Cirque du Soleil–themed celebration, an evening wedding under the stars and a Vegas vow renewal with tacos and tattoos.

The Knot Magazine Fall 2023 issue is available on newsstands nationwide, and online here for single-copy purchases and subscriptions. From planners and florists to officiants and DJs, couples can turn to The Knot Vendor Marketplace to find and book their dream wedding team.

