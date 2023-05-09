MedSurvey Awarded ISO 27001 Certification

Medical Market Research Company Receives Internationally Recognized Information Security Management Certification

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedSurvey, a leading medical market research company, is pleased to announce that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). MedSurvey implemented this globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS) in consultation with IT solutions provider Integris, which contributed guidance and resources.

The ISO/IEC 27001 is the best-known international standard of excellence for information security management. It provides companies from all sectors with robust requirements for establishing, implementing, and continually improving their ISMS. MedSurvey’s certification of compliance with this standard indicates that it has put in place a system that rigorously manages risks and adheres to best practices related to the security of its own and its clients’ data.

“Especially in today’s environment of increasing cyber-threats, we’re proud to offer our clients the independent assurance that their sensitive data is protected according to the highest international standard,” says MedSurvey’s Chris Foley, Director of Data Security, CIPP/US. “With the ISO certification, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to excellence, ensuring that we remain the best possible partners to our clients.”

About MedSurvey

MedSurvey is a medical market research company headquartered in Eastern Pennsylvania, with over 40 years of experience serving the healthcare community. The company partners with organizations to gather quality data by recruiting and conducting surveys with knowledgeable healthcare professionals and patients. MedSurvey focuses on building strong, long-term relationships with its clients, with an emphasis on transparency, and invests heavily in developing innovative technological solutions for medical market research.

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

The ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization. With a membership of 168 national standard bodies and a portfolio of more than 24748 standards, it is the world’s largest developer of voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant international standards.

