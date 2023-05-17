Mediacom Communications Names Tapan Dandnaik SVP of Operations, Product Strategy, and Consumer Experience

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications today named Tapan Dandnaik as Senior Vice President of Operations, Product Strategy, and Consumer Experience. In his new role, Dandnaik will assume senior responsibility for managing Mediacom’s field operating teams and guiding the company’s strategic direction for future growth, product offerings, and end-user experiences.





“We are excited to have Tapan take on an expanded role in leading Mediacom’s day-to-day operations and determining the products and services as well as the consumer experiences we bring to market,” said John Pascarelli, Mediacom’s Executive Vice President of Operations. “Throughout his career at Mediacom, Tapan has been a key driver of process improvements and customer enhancements across our organization. He brings the perfect combination of financial, project management, process, and operating experience to this new role.”

Dandnaik began his career in his native India working for Ingersoll-Rand as a Product Engineer. He joined the cable industry in 2000 as a financial analyst for RCN Corp. and later became Director of Corporate Initiatives. He joined Mediacom in 2005, and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Customer Service and Financial Operations.

Dandnaik is a Certified Financial Analyst, earned his MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management in Sydney, Australia and holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from L.D. College of Engineering in India.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

