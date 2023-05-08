Mediacom Communications Named U.S. Best Managed Company for Third Consecutive Year

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications Corporation is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. This marks the third consecutive year that Mediacom has earned this distinguished honor.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their employees and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Receiving this recognition for the third straight year would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of the Mediacom Family to serve our customers,” said Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom’s Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Each day, our dedicated team of professionals strives to improve and expand our robust fiber network in small cities and towns across America. In doing so, we are able to provide the residents and businesses in the more 1,500 communities we serve access to the tools and technology needed to keep pace in today’s global economy.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video, and phone services to nearly 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

Thomas Larsen

Senior Vice President,

Legal and Public Affairs

(845) 443-2754