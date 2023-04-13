MediaAlpha To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website

Ads image

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here.

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (888) 330-2022 or (646) 960-0690, with passcode 3195092.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

Contacts

Investors

Denise Garcia

Investors@MediaAlpha.com

Press

Joel Samen

Joel@MediaAlpha.com

