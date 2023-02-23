MediaAlpha Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $124 million, down 23% year over year; Full year revenue of $459 million, down 29% year over year

Fourth quarter Transaction Value of $169 million, down 31% year over year; Full year Transaction Value of $738 million, down 28% year over year Fourth quarter Transaction Value from Property & Casualty down 53% year over year to $57 million; Full year Transaction Value from Property & Casualty down 39% year over year to $400 million Fourth quarter Transaction Value from Health flat year over year at $99 million; Full year Transaction Value from Health up 3% year over year to $251 million



LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Our fourth quarter results exceeded expectations, driven primarily by strong carrier spend in our Health insurance vertical,” said MediaAlpha co-founder and CEO Steve Yi. “While our Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance vertical continued to be negatively impacted by the pullback in customer acquisition spend, the tide has since turned, and we have seen a positive inflection in auto insurance carrier spend in early 2023. As a result, we expect Transaction Value in our P&C vertical to nearly double in the first quarter on a sequential basis, which is well above our normal seasonal pattern. While many carriers remain on the sidelines, we are cautiously optimistic they will catch up over the next several quarters, driving strong growth for MediaAlpha.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $124.0 million, a decrease of 23% year over year;

Transaction Value of $168.9 million, a decrease of 31% year over year;

Gross margin of 16.2%, compared with 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021;

Contribution Margin (1) of 18.5%, compared with 16.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021;

of 18.5%, compared with 16.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021; Net loss of $(28.4) million, compared with $(4.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $9.0 million, compared with $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $459.1 million, a decrease of 29% year over year;

Transaction Value of $737.5 million, a decrease of 28% year over year;

Gross margin of 15.3%, compared with 15.7% in 2021;

Contribution Margin (1) of 17.6%, compared with 16.7% in 2021;

of 17.6%, compared with 16.7% in 2021; Net loss of $(72.4) million, compared with $(8.5) million in 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $22.9 million, compared with $58.2 million in 2021.

(1)A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

Our guidance for Q1 2023 reflects typical seasonality along with an improvement in market conditions in our P&C vertical compared with Q4 2022, although click pricing is expected to be down on a year-over-year basis. In our Health vertical, we expect modest year-over-year growth in Transaction Value as we continue deepening our relationships with key carriers. For the Life and Other verticals, we expect Transaction Value to decline year over year at a similar rate as in Q4 2022. Due to the uncertainty around the timing and slope of the P&C market recovery, we are not providing full year 2023 guidance.

For the first quarter of 2023, MediaAlpha currently expects the following:

Transaction Value between $180 million – $195 million, representing a 22% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range, driven primarily by our P&C vertical. We expect P&C Transaction Value to nearly double in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022, indicative of both the early stages of recovery from the hard market and normal seasonality. Although we are encouraged by these early signs of recovery, we still expect P&C Transaction Value to be well below Q1 2022 levels.

Revenue between $106 million – $116 million, representing a 22% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Adjusted EBITDA between $5.5 million – $7.5 million, representing a 9% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to decline at a lower rate than Transaction Value, Revenue and Contribution in Q1 2023 due to our continued discipline in managing our expenses. We expect our cash operating expenses to be in line with Q4 2022.

With respect to the Company’s projection of Adjusted EBITDA under “Financial Outlook,” MediaAlpha is not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect net income (loss) without unreasonable effort, including equity-based compensation, transaction expenses and income tax expense. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the corresponding GAAP measures for the applicable period.

For a detailed explanation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.

Conference Call Information

MediaAlpha will host a Q&A conference call today to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and its financial outlook for the first quarter of 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here. Participants may also dial-in, toll-free, at (888) 330-2022 or (646) 960-0690, with passcode 3195092. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and available on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

We have also posted to our investor relations website a letter to shareholders. We have used, and intend to continue to use, our investor relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding our expectation that Transaction Value in our P&C vertical will nearly double in the first quarter on a sequential basis; our expectation that carrier marketing spend will increase over the next several quarters; and our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2023. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in MediaAlpha’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed on or about February 27, 2023. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. MediaAlpha disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA and Contribution Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company also presents Transaction Value, which is an operating metric not presented in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, Contribution Margin and Transaction Value, as well as reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial metrics, as applicable.

We present Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA and Contribution Margin because they are used extensively by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage. Accordingly, we believe that Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA and Contribution Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. Each of Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA and Contribution Margin has limitations as a financial measure and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data and per share amounts) As of December 31, 2022 (unaudited) 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,542 $ 50,564 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $575 and $609, respectively 59,998 76,094 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,880 10,448 Total current assets $ 80,420 $ 137,106 Intangible assets, net 32,932 12,567 Goodwill 47,739 18,402 Deferred tax assets — 102,656 Other assets 8,990 19,073 Total assets $ 170,081 $ 289,804 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable 53,992 61,770 Accrued expenses 14,130 13,716 Current portion of long-term debt 8,770 8,730 Total current liabilities $ 76,892 $ 84,216 Long-term debt, net of current portion 174,300 178,069 Liabilities under tax receivables agreement, net of current portion — 85,027 Other long-term liabilities 4,973 4,058 Total liabilities $ 256,165 $ 351,370 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ (deficit): Class A common stock, $0.01 par value – 1.0 billion shares authorized; 43.7 million and 41.0 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 437 410 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value – 100 million shares authorized; 18.9 million and 19.6 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 189 196 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 50 million shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 465,523 419,533 Accumulated deficit (482,142 ) (424,476 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc. $ (15,993 ) $ (4,337 ) Non-controlling interests (70,091 ) (57,229 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) $ (86,084 ) $ (61,566 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 170,081 $ 289,804

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share data and per share amounts) Year ended December 31, 2022 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Revenue $ 459,072 $ 645,274 $ 584,814 Costs and operating expenses Cost of revenue 389,013 543,750 499,434 Sales and marketing 28,816 22,823 20,483 Product development 21,077 15,195 12,449 General and administrative 55,556 61,357 32,913 Total costs and operating expenses 494,462 643,125 565,279 (Loss) income from operations (35,390 ) 2,149 19,535 Other (income) expense, net (75,094 ) 3,841 2,302 Interest expense 9,245 7,830 7,938 Total other (income) expense, net (65,849 ) 11,671 10,240 Income (loss) before income taxes 30,459 (9,522 ) 9,295 Income tax expense (benefit) 102,905 (1,047 ) (1,267 ) Net (loss) income $ (72,446 ) $ (8,475 ) $ 10,562 Net income attributable to QLH prior to Reorganization Transactions — — 19,166 Net (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (14,780 ) (3,200 ) (4,238 ) Net (loss) attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc. $ (57,666 ) $ (5,275 ) $ (4,366 ) Net (loss) per share of Class A common stock -Basic $ (1.37 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.14 ) -Diluted $ (1.37 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding -Basic 41,944,874 37,280,533 32,134,170 -Diluted 41,944,874 61,255,925 32,134,170

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share data and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, 2022 (unaudited) 2021 (unaudited) Revenue $ 124,007 $ 161,584 Costs and operating expenses Cost of revenue 103,864 136,184 Sales and marketing 6,782 6,084 Product development 4,909 4,278 General and administrative 14,987 16,671 Total costs and operating expenses 130,542 163,217 (Loss) from operations (6,535 ) (1,633 ) Other (income) expense, net (83,217 ) 3,504 Interest expense 3,337 1,527 Total other (income) expense, net (79,880 ) 5,031 Income (loss) before income taxes 73,345 (6,664 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 101,695 (2,683 ) Net (loss) $ (28,350 ) $ (3,981 ) Net (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,385 ) (2,162 ) Net (loss) attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc. $ (26,965 ) $ (1,819 ) Net (loss) per share of Class A common stock -Basic $ (0.63 ) $ (0.05 ) -Diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding -Basic 42,989,666 39,815,466 -Diluted 42,989,666 59,575,024

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year ended December 31, 2022 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Cash Flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (72,446 ) $ (8,475 ) $ 10,562 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 58,472 45,713 24,745 Non-cash lease expense 753 594 — Depreciation expense on property and equipment 392 369 289 Amortization of intangible assets 5,755 2,984 3,201 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 832 1,182 1,228 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,007 ) — — Impairment of cost method investment 8,594 — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,998 Credit losses 136 143 526 Deferred taxes 102,656 919 (545 ) Tax receivables agreement liability related adjustments (83,832 ) 911 413 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 17,335 20,058 (40,809 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,507 (2,703 ) (6,482 ) Other assets 417 500 (4,375 ) Accounts payable (7,796 ) (36,476 ) 57,793 Accrued expenses (494 ) 2,902 2,866 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,274 $ 28,621 $ 51,410 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (98 ) (650 ) (296 ) Cash consideration paid in connection with CHT acquisition (49,677 ) — — Purchase of cost method investment — — (10,000 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities $ (49,775 ) $ (650 ) $ (10,296 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds received from: Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock, net of underwriter commission — — 124,179 Issuance of long-term debt — 190,000 210,000 Revolving line of credit 25,000 — 7,500 Member contributions — — — Payments made for: Repayments on revolving line of credit (20,000 ) — (7,500 ) Repayments on long-term debt (9,500 ) (186,375 ) (123,648 ) Debt issuance costs — (866 ) (4,467 ) Repurchase of Class B units at QLH up to fair value — — (1,453 ) IPO costs to third parties — — (12,227 ) Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement (216 ) — — Shares withheld for taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (4,023 ) (3,382 ) (4,235 ) Repurchases of Class A common stock (5,008 ) — — Repurchase of Class B common stock — — (84,320 ) Contributions from QLH’s members 1,360 — — Distributions (2,134 ) (338 ) (131,417 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities $ (14,521 ) $ (961 ) $ (27,588 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (36,022 ) 27,010 13,526 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 50,564 23,554 10,028 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,542 $ 50,564 $ 23,554

Key business and operating metrics and Non-GAAP financial measures

Transaction Value

We define “Transaction Value” as the total gross dollars transacted by our partners on our platform. Transaction Value is a driver of revenue, with differing revenue recognition based on the economic relationship we have with our partners. Our partners use our platform to transact via Open and Private Marketplace transactions. In our Open Marketplace model, Transaction Value is equal to revenue recognized and revenue share payments to our supply partners represent costs of revenue. In our Private Marketplace model, revenue recognized represents a platform fee billed to the demand partner or supply partner based on an agreed-upon percentage of the Transaction Value for the Consumer Referrals transacted, and accordingly there are no associated costs of revenue. We utilize Transaction Value to assess revenue and to assess the overall level of transaction activity through our platform. We believe it is useful to investors to assess the overall level of activity on our platform and to better understand the sources of our revenue across our different transaction models and verticals.

The following table presents Transaction Value by platform model for the full years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Full year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Open Marketplace transactions $ 445,950 $ 627,705 Percentage of total Transaction Value 60.5 % 61.6 % Private Marketplace transactions 291,564 391,265 Percentage of total Transaction Value 39.5 % 38.4 % Total Transaction Value $ 737,514 $ 1,018,970

The following table presents Transaction Value by platform model for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Open Marketplace transactions $ 121,942 $ 158,035 Percentage of total Transaction Value 72.2 % 64.5 % Private Marketplace transactions 46,972 86,855 Percentage of total Transaction Value 27.8 % 35.5 % Total Transaction Value $ 168,914 $ 244,890

The following table presents Transaction Value by vertical for the full years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Full year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Property & Casualty insurance $ 399,861 $ 655,591 Percentage of total Transaction Value 54.2 % 64.3 % Health insurance 251,400 245,221 Percentage of total Transaction Value 34.1 % 24.1 % Life insurance 44,619 52,302 Percentage of total Transaction Value 6.0 % 5.1 % Other(1) 41,634 65,856 Percentage of total Transaction Value 5.6 % 6.5 % Total Transaction Value $ 737,514 $ 1,018,970

The following table presents Transaction Value by vertical for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Property & Casualty insurance $ 56,682 $ 120,143 Percentage of total Transaction Value 33.6 % 49.1 % Health insurance 98,561 98,946 Percentage of total Transaction Value 58.3 % 40.4 % Life insurance 8,181 10,566 Percentage of total Transaction Value 4.8 % 4.3 % Other(1) 5,490 15,235 Percentage of total Transaction Value 3.3 % 6.2 % Total Transaction Value $ 168,914 $ 244,890

(1) Our other verticals include Travel, Education and Consumer Finance.

Contribution and Contribution Margin

We define “Contribution” as revenue less revenue share payments and online advertising costs, or, as reported in our consolidated statement of operations, revenue less cost of revenue (i.e., gross profit), as adjusted to exclude the following items from cost of revenue: equity-based compensation; salaries, wages, and related costs; internet and hosting costs; amortization; depreciation; other services; and merchant-related fees. We define “Contribution Margin” as Contribution expressed as a percentage of revenue for the same period. Contribution and Contribution Margin are non-GAAP financial measures that we present to supplement the financial information we present on a GAAP basis. We use Contribution and Contribution Margin to measure the return on our relationships with our supply partners (excluding certain fixed costs), the financial return on and efficacy of our online advertising costs to drive consumers to our proprietary websites, and our operating leverage. We do not use Contribution and Contribution Margin as measures of overall profitability. We present Contribution and Contribution Margin because they are used by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage. For example, if Contribution increases and our headcount costs and other operating expenses remain steady, our Adjusted EBITDA and operating leverage increase. If Contribution Margin decreases, we may choose to re-evaluate and re-negotiate our revenue share agreements with our supply partners, to make optimization and pricing changes with respect to our bids for keywords from primary traffic acquisition sources, or to change our overall cost structure with respect to headcount, fixed costs and other costs. Other companies may calculate Contribution and Contribution Margin differently than we do. Contribution and Contribution Margin have their limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles Contribution with gross profit, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the full years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Full year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 459,072 $ 645,274 Less cost of revenue (389,013 ) (543,750 ) Gross profit 70,059 101,524 Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenue): Equity-based compensation 3,634 1,665 Salaries, wages, and related 3,556 2,004 Internet and hosting 496 419 Depreciation 41 29 Other expenses 720 451 Other services 2,171 1,213 Merchant-related fees 109 309 Contribution 80,786 107,614 Gross Margin 15.3 % 15.7 % Contribution Margin 17.6 % 16.7 %

Contacts

Investors

Denise Garcia

Hayflower Partners

Denise@HayflowerPartners.com

Press

Joel Samen

Joel@MediaAlpha.com

Read full story here